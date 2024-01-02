Storm Henk has been named by the Met Office, with several weather warnings in force from Tuesday

Several weather warnings have been issued as Storm Henk is set to batter parts of the UK with strong winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain from Tuesday (January 2). The Met Office said an amber warning for wind was issued for southwest England and south Wales from 10am to 2pm, potentially bringing disruption to travel and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning has been issued for England and Wales, with more rain forecast throughout the day, with up to 50mm expected in a few locations between 5pm and 9pm, prompting over 100 flood warnings. It will also be windy in the very far northeast of the UK with some snowfall over Shetland later in the afternoon.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said: “Further wet and windy weather is forecast for the UK this week. Our latest analysis of the forecast shows an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England which is why we have issued this Amber warning this morning and named Storm Henk.

“Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the southwest of England and Southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible. As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening.”

The Met Office said the weather across the UK is forecast to remain unsettled through this week with westerly Atlantic conditions in charge, as temperatures are likely to drop further. It said: "As we move through the weekend and into next week, there are early signs of higher pressure developing which would settle the weather down and bring a spell of lower temperatures."

The latest weather warning came after Storm Gerrit, which brought strong winds and heavy rain, battered some parts of the UK last week, with about 100 houses damaged in Greater Manchester.

Met Office 5-day forecast for the UK

Tuesday (January 2)

Early rain and strong winds in Scotland slowly clearing north followed by drier conditions. Rain across the southwest spreading north and eastwards affecting much of England and Wales and grazing parts of Northern Ireland. Windy in the south. At night, rain is likely at times across Scotland. Any remaining rain across eastern England clearing eastwards. Elsewhere clear spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent in the south and west.

Wednesday (January 3)

Rain across northern and eastern Scotland will ease. Otherwise tomorrow will be a day of sunny spells and blustery showers, heavy with hail and thunder in the south and west.