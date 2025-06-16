The Met Office has said to expect increasingly warm or hot sunshine as the week progresses.

Although there are plenty of positives to a heatwave such as the chance for alfresco meals such as barbecues, there are negatives too such as finding it difficult to sleep and concern over your pets overheating. According to the Met Office, the UK should expect increasingly warm or hot sunshine as the week progresses.

The Met Office has said that the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is that “Most places look dry with increasingly warm or hot sunshine. However, patchy rain is likely in the north on Wednesday, with a few showers in the west and northwest thereafter.”

The Met Office has also said that the UK long range forecast from June 20 until June 29 is “Temperatures are expected to be above normal, perhaps with some hot spells.”

When is it too hot to walk your dog and what are the signs they might have heatstroke? A couple walk a dog down the promenade during the warm weather on Bank Holiday Monday on May 7, 2018 in Bognor Regis, United Kingdom. Photo:Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you with dogs (myself included), I am sure the first thing you think of when it comes to a heatwave is when is it too hot to walk your dog? According to The Kennel Club, “Most dogs are comfortable at temperatures between 15-25°C, but this is very much dependent on their age, breed, size, coat length, amount of exercise they're engaging in, health and fitness. Some dogs may struggle to maintain a low body temperature, even in lower temperatures.”

When should you walk your dog in warmer temperatures?

In warmer termpatures, it is always advisable to walk your dog early in the morning or later at night when it is cooler, always try and avoid the midday sun.

What are the signs of heatstroke in a dog?

The Kennel Club advises pet owners to look out for these signs: Heavy panting, even when not exercising

Breathing problems, particularly in flat-faced dogs

Tiredness

Stiffness or an unwillingness to move

Dribbling

Confusion

Being sick, can be bloody

Upset stomach, can be bloody

Not walking in a straight line

Collapse

What should you do if you suspect your dog has heatstroke?

Contact your vet whilst trying to cool your dog down. If you suspect your dog has heastroke, The Kennel Club also suggests to “Carefully pour water over the dog’s body, or sponge them if water is limited. Particularly focus on their neck, tummy and inner thighs. Ideally continue to do this until their breathing returns to normal. Make sure the dog doesn’t inhale any water while you’re trying to cool them down.”

It is also advisable to try and lay your dog down on a cool floor and try and give them small amounts of water.