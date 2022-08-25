Why embracing diversity and neurodiversity is a must - The Reset Room Podcast

Neurodiversity is the subject of this episode of The Reset Room, with Amana Walker sharing her advice on the subject, and what more employers can do in the world of work

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter

In this week’s episode of The Reset Room I’m joined by personal development and life coaching expert Amana Walker.

Amana once again shares insights she has gained from years of working with clients to help them achieve their goals and live their lives to the full.

This episode looks at diversity and neurodiversity, and why we all need to embrace working with and building relationships with people who don’t necessarily conform to what we are used to.

Amana explains that neurodiverse people can bring excellent skills to the workplace and employers need to be working to ensure opportunities are being created for them.

In the second part of the podcast Amana advises a mother whose neurodivergent son is finding it difficult to secure even a job interview.

Amana has some solid advice for employers in this week’s episode: “For all the smart employers and leaders out there, look at your workforce, look at how diverse it is and look at how you can enrich the kind of people you have working for you - in all senses.

“If all of your teams look and behave the same way, does that suit the world we live in today and will that keep you at the forefront of competition?”

Listen to the episode in full:

The Reset Room: subscribe and follow the show