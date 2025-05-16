Would you sacrifice your dream home for your dog? Nearly half say yes, new study finds

The findings, released today, to mark Guide Dogs’ partnership with the Cotswolds Omaze Million Pound House Draw, shows just how far the British public will go for their beloved dogs. From skipping desirable amenities to blowing the budget, Britain goes barking mad for their dogs – and the research proves it:

82% of dog owners who expect to move home said the needs and happiness of their dog would influence what property they choose in the future.

59% of dog owners said their dog’s happiness has influenced where they live in the UK.

28% admit to going over budget to have a more dog-friendly house. Among those who overspent when buying a home, 15% spent over £100,000 more than planned.

More than two fifths (44%) of dog owners would bring their dog to a house viewing or already have.

71% would be willing to forgo key location features in favour of a more dog-friendly house, with ‘being near friends and family’ (29%), being ‘near schools’ (28%), and being ‘close to public transport’ (27%) among the most cited aspects people would be willing to give up.

The research also revealed a generational divide, with over half of Gen Z (51%) saying they’d walk away from their dream home if it wasn’t suitable for their dog compared to 34% of Baby Boomers. At a time when young people are struggling to get on the housing ladder, the fact so many could be willing to sacrifice their own housing aspirations for their dog’s happiness shows just how much this generation prioritises pets over property. This commitment extended to their budgets too, with 51% of Generation Z admitting they’ve spent over budget when renting or buying a home in order to meet their dog’s needs, compared to just 7% of Baby Boomers.

Tim Stafford, Principal Officer for Canine Affairs at Guide Dogs, said: “For many of us, dogs aren’t just pets - they’re part of the family and often make a house a home. When it comes to finding the perfect property, they’re often the deciding factor – even coming to the house viewings!”

And it’s not just about creature comforts. More than half of respondents (55%) said they’d prefer a spacious garden for their dog over a walk-in wardrobe for themselves, while 33% would choose a home with pet-friendly design, such as built-in pet gates or doggy showers, over a gym or spa.

Guide Dogs volunteers are no strangers to making huge life decisions for the love of dogs. From raising puppies to caring for breeding dogs, many have made remarkable sacrifices to support the charity’s mission.

One such volunteer is Helen Smith who relocated from Germany to Warwick to become a volunteer Breeding Dog Holder to look after a guide dog mum who will give birth to future guide dogs.

Helen Smith said: “I heard someone on the radio talking about how they were waiting for a guide dog, and how desperately the charity needed more volunteers to support the service. It really moved me – I knew I had to help.

“After visiting the Guide Dogs website, I decided to uproot my life and look after a guide dog mum. Breeding dog holders need to live within an hour’s drive of the Guide Dogs National Centre in Leamington Spa, so I began searching for a home in the area that had lots of dog-friendly features, including a spacious garden, dog-friendly flooring, and good dog walks.

“As soon as I moved in, I applied for the role. I now live with guide dog mum Blossom couldn’t be happier to have such a marvellous dog and be part of an amazing organisation.”

The survey results come as Guide Dogs celebrates its ongoing partnership with Omaze, whose Million Pound House Draw offers participants the chance to win a quintessential house in the Cotswolds worth over £5 million, plus £250,000 in cash – the perfect dog-friendly pad. The funds raised through this partnership will cover the first two months of life for all guide dog puppies born this year, helping transform the lives of people with sight loss.

Guide Dogs is calling on dog lovers across the UK to support people with sight loss. To learn how you can help - visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/omaze

