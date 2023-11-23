As Ofgem plans to hike the energy price cap, households will be looking for ways to cut costs on bills over Christmas

On Thursday (November 23) Ofgem announced its energy price cap will rise by five per cent from January, meaning consumers face a costly new year. Without government support, households will be looking for ways to cut costs and scale back on their energy usage over Christmas.

The festive period is an expensive time and the energy price cap hike will not make things any easier as households look to recoup money after Christmas. But consumers can lower their energy usage now to suppress costs heading into 2024.

We've teamed up with experts from BOXT to share six top energy-saving tips for Christmas, including opting for LED lights over incandescent lighting and switching to cheaper cooking appliances.

Andy Kerr, Founder of BOXT said: “Christmas is a busy and exciting time of year, but with energy bills remaining higher than pre-pandemic levels, the cost of Christmas is at the forefront of people’s minds. From Christmas lights to festive cooking, saving energy as you go this season will ensure your festive energy bill doesn’t skyrocket leaving you in a better position to take on the New Year. Paying attention to your consumption does not mean you can’t still get involved with festive traditions, it is all about being mindful and making energy-conscious decisions whenever possible.”

Six ways to cut costs on your energy bill

Unplug unused lights and devices

Make it a habit to unplug Christmas lights and decorations when you leave the house or when you go to bed. Leaving appliances on standby can be responsible for up to 10% of your household's electricity bills, so unplug devices at the wall, and don’t just flick the switch when not in use, to prevent phantom energy consumption.

Light up with LED lights

Decorating your home with festive lights can be an energy-expensive tradition. LED bulbs use more than 75% less energy than incandescent lighting, making them a much cheaper way to make the home feel festive.

Keep the lids on your Christmas cooking

Leaving the lid on while cooking means the heat stays in the pot and pans, helping the food to cook quicker. The less time spent cooking, means the more energy saved and households can use 10% less energy by keeping the lids on.

Turn down the heating

Full of family, friends and festive cooking, you naturally create more heat around the home during the Christmas period. Lowering your thermostat by just 1°C can cut fuel consumption by around 8%, so be sure to make use of the extra warmth generated during festive celebrations.

Set timers on your heating

Heating unused rooms can cost the average household around £97.67 a month, making it one of the most costly energy-wasting habits. It is common to spend more time as a family together in one room during the festive period so set timers to control when you want the heating to come on and off around your home.

Use alternative cooking appliances