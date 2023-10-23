Benefits recipients can expect their payments to arrive at a slightly different time over the Christmas and New Year period

As the cost of living crisis doesn’t look to be abating for households across the UK, the Christmas and New Year period is expected to hit those claiming benefits hard with additional energy costs on top of the prospect of buying Christmas presents. Many recipients will be keen to pencil in the dates they can expect to be paid this festive season.

As inflation remained stagnant at 6.7% in September, low-income households will be keeping a close eye on financial support over what is typically the toughest period for consumers. While November dates for benefits payment are set to land in bank accounts as normal, dates will be slightly different over the Christmas period.

Here’s when money is expected to be in the accounts of benefits claimants over the Christmas and New Year period.

Benefits payments for Christmas and New Year 2023 - dates

This year the public will be treated to an extended weekend over late December due to Christmas Day falling on a Monday and Boxing Day then falling on the following Tuesday, leaving a four day weekend.

According to the Government website, the majority of benefit payment dates which fall on a bank holiday will instead be paid the working day before, similar to how payment dates work if they fall on a weekend. While recipient of Tax Credit payments typically receive support on a different payment schedule, the same rules still apply.

Here’s the new dates benefits recipients can expect to receive their money, according to the original date displayed on the statement.

- Claimants expecting a payment on December 25 - 27 will get their payment on Friday, December 22.

- Claimants expecting a payment on December 28 will get their payment on Wednesday, December 27.