The Easter bank holiday is set to affect some child Benefit payments - here’s when to expect payments to land in bank accounts.

Families in receipt of HMRC Child Benefit might see this month's payment come through on a different day than expected this month. The Easter bank holiday means some may see the cash hitting their banks account a few days earlier than normal.

April's payment date will change for those who usually have it deposited to their bank on a Monday. Those who usually receive the payment on a Tuesday will receive their money on the same day as usual.

If you are expecting a child benefit payment on Monday (April 21), the payment should be deposited on Thursday (April 17) instead. This is due to the double bank holidays falling on Friday and Monday this weekend.

If you are expecting a payment on Tuesday, April 22, this should not be affected by the bank holiday, arriving in bank accounts as normal on that day.

How much is Child Benefit payments increasing?

From this month, those in receipt of Child Benefit payments will see a slight increase in the amount paid. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones confirmed in a written statement in October last year, that child benefit rates will rise across the UK from April, in line with CPI.

The rate for the eldest child is set to rise to £26.05 per week, from £25.60, and for other children to £17.25 per week from £16.95.

Who is entitled to Child Benefit payments?

You get Child Benefit if you’re responsible for bringing up a child who is under the age of 16 or under 20 if they stay in approved education or training. Only one parent or guardian can receive the benefit for a child.

Along with the extra cash, paid every four weeks, by claiming Child Benefit you also get National Insurance credits which count towards your State Pension, and a National Insurance number for your child without them having to apply for one.

You’ll get National Insurance pension credits automatically if you claim Child Benefit and your child is under 12. These credits count towards your State Pension, so you do not have gaps in your National Insurance record if you’re not working or do not earn enough to pay National Insurance contributions.