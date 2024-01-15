People walk up Gardner street in Glasgow as snow blankets the city (Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The holiday season has come to an end, leaving bank accounts strained during the initial weeks of the new year, while nights persist in their darkness. For many, the lingering cold weather necessitates keeping heating systems running, leading to high utility bills.

But fear not, there is potential financial relief for some households throughout the UK, through the Government's Cold Weather Payments.

These payments serve as a means for the Government to assist individuals in need during periods of low temperatures. Eligibility extends to those receiving certain benefits or support for mortgage interest. Here is everything you need to know.

When are Cold Weather Payments made?

The crucial figure to bear in mind is 0°C., and eligible residents in an area where the average temperature is recorded or forecast to be 0°C or below over seven consecutive days may qualify for payment.

Residents get £25 for each seven day period of very cold weather between November 2023 and Sunday 31 March 2024.

Who is eligible for Cold Weather Payments?

Residents may get Cold Weather Payments if they are getting:

Pension Credit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Universal Credit

Support for Mortgage Interest

Each of these support options have their own separate eligibility criteria, which can be found in full on the Government website.

Do I need to apply for Cold Weather Payments?

No, all Cold Weather Payments are made automatically into the bank account of the recipient of the above support.

The Government also tells people to tell Jobcentre Plus if they get Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and:

They have had a baby or

A child under 5 has come to live with them

They will not automatically get Cold Weather Payments if they do not.

When will I get paid my Cold Weather Payment?

After each period of very cold weather in an area, all eligible people should get a payment within 14 working days. It is paid into the same bank or building society account as regular benefit payments.