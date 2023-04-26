Concerns about the health of the global financial system came to the fore in March after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and rescue deal for Credit Suisse

Jitters about a possible global banking crisis are growing again after mid-sized US bank First Republic saw its shares plunge by more than 50% in just 24 hours.

The financial institution, which is among the 20 largest banks in the US, revealed more than $100 billion (roughly £80 billion) had been withdrawn from its accounts during March’s banking turmoil. Investors appear to be concerned about whether it can turn around its business.

It comes just weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) - a similar-sized bank to First Republic - led to fears another financial crash could be on the way. The Californian bank experienced a run, with its UK arm getting bailed out by HSBC.

The aftershocks were enough to topple banking giant Credit Suisse, with fellow Swiss bank UBS stepping in to rescue the stricken business. While shares in banks tumbled here in the UK, experts said the chances of a crisis were lower than in 2008 thanks to post-financial crisis regulations.

So, what has happened to First Republic - and is there a risk UK banks could be affected?

What’s happened to First Republic Bank?

Formed in 1985 in San Francisco, California, First Republic Bank is a financial institution that operates solely in the US.

In little more than 35 years, it grew from one of the smallest banks in the country to the 14th biggest. Before the banking crisis it held more than $170 billion in deposits (i.e. its customers’ money), with its clientele tending to be wealthy individuals who liked its low-cost loans.

First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 (image: Getty Images)

But the value of the deposits it held crashed by $100 billion in just days after SVB and Signature Bank failed. As these banks went out of business, anxious investors looked for weaknesses in the balance sheets of other financial institutions.

The weakness they discovered at First Republic was that the majority of its deposits were uninsured. It meant that, if the bank went under, there was little chance its customers would be able to get all of their money back.

In the US, most deposit accounts are insured by up to $250,000 (£200,000). Here in the UK, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) means you can get up to £85,000 back almost immediately if your bank fails, with the Bank of England announcing recently that it’s looking to up this amount further.

Given the high net worth of many of First Republic’s clients, their deposits tended to be above the $250,000 limit. So, they withdrew their funds to places they deemed to be safer bets in a bid to protect themselves.

First Republic did not immediately fail like SVB and Signature because a group of large banks stepped in to provide it with $30 billion (£24 million) in deposits. But with its first quarter results (published on 24 April) showing how badly it had been impacted by the March banking crisis, commentators believe it will be taken into public ownership - although the US government has said it was unwilling to intervene.

For its part, First Republic has said it plans to sell off assets and restructure its operations. It has also said it expects to lay off up to a quarter of its 7,200-strong workforce.

What is First Republic Bank’s share price?

At the beginning of March 2023, First Republic stock was trading in the region of $120 per share. But this price soon plummeted after fears of a banking crisis took hold.

First Republic Bank almost collapsed in March amid the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank (image: AFP/Getty Images)

By the end of the month, they were around the $14 dollar mark. After announcing its first quarter results on Monday (24 April) - documents which showed the full extent of the crisis it endured in March - shares plummeted again, falling below $6 by Wednesday (26 April) as investors lost confidence in First Republic’s ability to turn things around.

It all means shares are now more than 95% down on where they were a year ago.

Is there a banking crisis 2023?

The markets deemed First Republic to be at risk of failure after SVB and Credit Suisse’s woes. This was reflected in the fact that its share price did not recover in April after the market turmoil had subsided.

So, its stock price collapse should not necessarily be viewed as a sign that a fresh banking crisis is brewing. A smaller US regional bank which also struggled in the wake of March’s turmoil - PacWest - has seen its share price fall slightly. But bigger banks appear to be seeing business as usual on the markets (at the time of writing).

Any spillover to the UK is unlikely. As the University of Stirling’s professor of banking and applied economics Robert Webb told NationalWorld in March, healthy balance sheets at banks and post-2008 reforms of the City of London make a widespread financial crisis on this side of the Atlantic much less likely.