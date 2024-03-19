(Photo: Pexels)

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has come under fire after announcing permanent changes, including the closure of the self-assessment helpline for a portion of the year.

HMRC said changes to helpline services aimed at incentivising users to use the internet first have been successfully tested for the past year and will be made permanent as of 8 April.

But Harriett Baldwin, the chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, said that the switch to online services shouldn't be "forced on taxpayers." But what exactly do the changes mean, and when do they come into effect? Here is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What's changing?

HMRC said the changes mean that, between April and September, the self-assessment helpline will be closed and customers will be directed to self-serve through its online services.

Between October and March, the helpline will be open to deal with priority calls, and customers with queries “that can be quickly and easily resolved” online will be directed to HMRC’s online services.

The VAT helpline will be open for five days every month ahead of the deadline for filing VAT returns. The PAYE helpline will no longer take calls from customers relating to refunds, and customers will be directed to use HMRC’s online services.

HMRC advisers will continue to always be available during normal office opening hours to support customers who cannot use online services or who have health or personal circumstances that mean they need extra support.

It added that all other helplines will continue to operate as they do currently.

Why are the changes happening?

The revenue body said the move to online self-service for self-assessment and VAT is a vital element of HMRC’s modernisation of the tax system. It said customers can access information more quickly and easily by going online or to the HMRC app.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s second permanent secretary and deputy chief executive, said: “Online services have transformed our lives and often provide a better service for managing tax – they’re quicker, easier and always available.

“Changing our services to encourage customers to self-serve online wherever possible will allow our helpline advisers to focus support where it is most needed – helping those with complex tax queries and those who are vulnerable and need extra support."

HMRC said a previous trial enabled it to help more customers and did not affect self-assessment taxpayers’ ability to file or pay on time – with a record 11.5 million filing their return by January 31 2024.

Self-assessment customers have 10 months to file their tax return and more than 97% file online, it added. The HMRC app is used by 1.2 million customers each month.

As with the self-assessment trials, the impact of these changes on the self-assessment, VAT and PAYE helplines will be monitored and reviewed, HMRC said.

It added that, last year, HMRC received more than three million calls on queries that could easily and simply be done online – including resetting an online password, getting a tax code, and finding a national insurance number.

People whose query is not dealt with by online guidance will still have access to an HMRC adviser through webchat.

Why have the plans come under fire?

The chairwoman of the Treasury Select Committee, Harriett Baldwin, said the move to online services should not be “forced on taxpayers”.

She said the revenue body has not yet demonstrated that the department or the public “are ready to make such a monumental change to how they resolve tax issues”.

Baldwin said: “It is a great shame that HMRC have decided now is the time to essentially close down any avenues for people to contact them over the phone for huge parts of the year. I say once again, these are well-meaning people just trying to get their taxes right.

Dawn Register, head of tax dispute resolution at advisory firm BDO, said: “Digital innovation is clearly a benefit to taxpayers, but online guidance, digital assistants and webchat facilities only go so far.

“The tax system is complicated, people’s financial affairs are complicated, and there are times when taxpayers simply need to speak to a human being to find out the answers to their questions.

“Tax can be horribly stressful and our concern is that this decision will make being tax compliant more challenging for some people.