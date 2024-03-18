Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a time of continued financial insecurity, the government's cost-of-living payments were welcome solace for those on low incomes.

Three payments, totalling up to £900, were paid to eligible households on means-tested benefits over 2023/24, and came as part of a support package that had been helping households since autumn 2021.

But are there any more payments to come, or has the scheme come to an end? What monetary aid can you still apply for if you're continuing to struggle to make ends meet as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on. Here is everything you need to know.

Is there a cost-of-living payment in March 2024?

Unfortunately, no. Households on low incomes received the final cost-of-living payment of £299 in February.

Eligible claimants of qualifying benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) were paid between 6 February 2024 and 22 February 2024, while households receiving tax credits only received payments from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) between 16 and 22 February.

The payments were sent out automatically to eligible claimants, and recipients did not need to apply or take any action to get the payment. The £299 instalment was sent automatically by the DWP and HMRC.

The payment, which is tax-free and does not have any impact on your existing benefits, should have shown up on your bank statement as “DWP COL” or “DWP COLP”.

I have not received my February payment

If you were qualified for the most recent payment but didn't receive it, or it is yet to show up in your account, you can report a missing payment through the Gov.uk web portal.

Other help that is available

Though the cost-of-living payment scheme has ended, the cost-of-living crisis itself has not, and many families and individuals may find themselves continuing to struggle in the face of rising prices.

But there are still plenty of other avenues of financial assistance that may be able to help you.

In the recent spring budget, chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the Household Support Fund (HSF) would be extended for an additional six months after the initial deadline of 31 March.

Under the scheme, all local councils receive funds from the HSF to assist the most vulnerable households in their communities, and councils are allowed to distribute the money anyway they see fit.

Some have, for example, given cash grants, supermarket vouchers, or help with energy bills. You will need to check the website of your local council to see what assistance is still available.

For recipients of Universal Credit who find themselves with an unexpected financial shortfall, the government can also provide a "budgeting advance loan", which will be automatically deducted from your Universal Credit instalments and has no interest.

These loans had a 12-month payback period prior to the budget. Now, it is twice as long, at two years. You can borrow an ‘advance’ of up to:

£348 if you’re single

£464 if you’re part of a couple

£812 if you have children

If you are having financial difficulties, you may also qualify for a grant from a charitable organisation; several different grants are available based on your situation.

In order to receive these grants, you usually have to fulfil certain requirements, and charities may only have a restricted amount of money to give - but individuals with disabilities or illnesses, carers, bereaved families, unemployed individuals, students, and many more can apply.

Many energy providers also provide assistance to customers who are having trouble paying their bills. Among them are Octopus, Scottish Power, EDF, and E.ON, so it is well worthwhile to inquire with your energy supplier to see if you qualify.