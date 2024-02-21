(Photo: Pexels)

People who are grieving are being encouraged to seek financial assistance for covering the costs of a loved one's funeral.

Applications the Funeral Support Payment can be submitted any time after the person has died until six months after the date of the funeral, and they are being urged to check if they are eligible so they can get the help they are entitled to.

The average payment in the 2023/24 financial year to date was £1,949. So who exactly is eligible for this payment, and how do you get it? Here is everything you need to know.

What can the payment be used for?

The money can be used towards burial or cremation costs and other expenses such as funeral directors’ fees, a coffin or flowers. It can be paid either to parents and families, or the funeral director who is helping to plan the funeral.

In Scotland, local authorities cover the burial or cremation costs for a baby, child or young person aged 17 or under.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “When families are struggling to deal with a bereavement, the last thing they need, particularly during this cost-of-living crisis, is to face the added worry of paying for the costs of a funeral.

“We also want to do all we can to prevent those who are dealing with grief getting into debt. Making sure that everyone gets the financial support they are entitled to is a basic step in putting dignity and respect at the heart of social security in Scotland.

Who is eligible for the Funeral Support Payment?

The Funeral Support Payment is available to people living in Scotland who receive Universal Credit, tax credits and certain benefits and are responsible for paying for a funeral.

It can be used towards funeral costs for an adult, child or baby, including babies who were stillborn. It can also be used to help with things such as travel, document and medical costs.

James Blackburn, head of funerals at Scotmid Funerals, said: “We encourage the bereaved families that we care for to apply if they think they are eligible for Funeral Support Payment.

How can I apply for it?

Blackburn added “We are delighted to work with Social Security Scotland to make sure that more people are aware of this support and that they apply for it.

“Through our funeral teams, website and our literature we signpost people to find out more and support them to apply.”