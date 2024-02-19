Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cathedral in New York City has issued an apology for hosting what they described as a "sacrilegious" funeral service for a transgender activist hailed as the "mother of all whores". The St Patrick's Cathedral, often referred to as "America's parish church," expressed regret for the "scandalous behaviour" witnessed during the service for Cecilia Gentili.

Actress and trans advocate Gentili died at the age of 52 on February 6, only a week after her birthday. The Argentine-born Cecilia was based in New York City and best known for her role as Ms Orlando in the drama series Pose, which was set in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Pose is described by Imdb as "a story of ball culture and the gay and trans community, the raging Aids crisis, and capitalism". Cecilia moved to the US in order to live a safer life as an openly transgender woman.

However, her funeral drew criticism and condemnation from Catholic religious groups after clips of the live-streamed ceremony showing mourners clad in fishnet stockings and miniskirts dance in the aisles, went viral. According to the church, they were under the impression that they were providing a funeral Mass for a Catholic individual, unaware of the manner in which the service would unfold. Rev Enrique Salvo, speaking on behalf of the Archdiocese of New York, expressed dismay over the disrespectful and deceptive nature of the event, especially considering it took place during Lent, a period of repentance and reflection.

Speaking on behalf of the Archdiocese of New York on Saturday as reported by The Telegraph, the Rev Enrique Salvo said: “Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behaviour at a funeral here at St Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week.

"The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way. That such a scandal occurred at ‘America’s Parish Church’ makes it worse. That it took place as Lent was beginning, the annual forty-day struggle with the forces of sin and darkness, is a potent reminder of how much we need the prayer, reparation, repentance, grace, and mercy to which this holy season invites us.”

Mourners packed the pews, many of whom were transgender, cheering as they were led in prayers for transgender rights and access to sex-change surgery. Gentili was depicted with a halo on mass cards and a portrait at the altar, surrounded by the Spanish words for "transvestite", "whore", "blessed", and "mother" over the text of a psalm.

The New York Post reports that one eulogist, wearing a sleeveless top and cowboy hat, paid tribute to “this great whore, St Cecelia, mother of all whores”. Rev Nicholas Gregoris criticised the service as a "deplorable desecration" of the cathedral, while Gentili's family defended the event, accusing the Archdiocese of hypocrisy and transphobia.