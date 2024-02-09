Cecilia Gentili dead at 52: Pose star and trans advocate described as ‘a pillar in the trans community’
Actress and trans advocate Cecilia Gentili has passed away at 52, only a week after her birthday. The Argentine-born Cecilia’s death was confirmed by her family and friends on Instagram. The statement on Instagram said: “Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit. Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity. We will be sharing more updates about services and what is to come in the following days. At this time we’re asking for privacy, time, and space to grieve.”
Since Cecilia’s family and friends posted the announcement of her passing, they have also shared details of a virtual gathering which is taking place this Sunday 11 February at 5pm ET. The message reads: “Cecilia was a refuge and a home. To those of us who have been pushed out of our homes, not shown love loudly, Cecilia’s love was overwhelming, vociferous and tender. Her motherhood and power extended beyond borders, time zones and languages. This Sunday the 11th we will gather virtually in honour of the expansiveness of her reach, and of her commitment to caring for her community’s safety.”
Cecilia Gentili, who was based in New York City, was best known for her role as Ms Orlando in the drama series Pose, which was set in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Pose is described by Imdb as “a story of ball culture and the gay and trans community, the raging Aids crisis, and capitalism.'' Cecilia, who was born in Argentina, moved to the States in order to live a safer life as an openly transgender woman.
According to Vulture, “Cecilia Gentili supported herself in New York City through sex work, where she was exposed to drug abuse, and eventually became incarcerated at Rikers in 2009.” This led to Cecilia founding the Trans Equity Consulting in 2019. On the company’s website, it writes that “Cecilia started working independently with Trans Equity Consulting in 2019 and has already collaborated extensively with organisations including the Aids Institute, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Funders for LGBTQ Issues, Borealis Foundation and Cicatelli Associates Inc.”
Cecilia had her own memoir entitled Faltas: Letters to Everyone in my Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist. She also had a one-woman show called The Knife Cuts Both Ways and had an autobiographical off-Broadway show, Red Ink. Faltas: Letters to Everyone in My Hometown Who Isn’t My Rapist is set to be translated and published in Spanish later this year; in 2023 it won the American Library Association’s Israel Fishman Nonfiction Award.
Drag performer and actress Chiquitita is one of many who have paid tribute to Cecilia. Chiquititia said “Thank you for everything. Thank you for being a mother to me.” According to Gay City News, “Hundreds of people from across New York City’s LGBTQ community, many overwhelmed with shock and grief, gathered at Judson Memorial Church near Washington Square on the evening of Feb. 7 for a deeply emotional, hours, long memorial service to remember the life of Cecilia Gentili, an influential trans leader and activist who died on Feb. 6 at the age of 52.”
