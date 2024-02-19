Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Composer Ben Lanzarone who wrote music for the likes of ‘Happy Days,’ and ‘Dynasty’ has passed away at the age of 85. His family announced that he died of lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles. Ben, whose full name was Benjamin Anthony Lanzarone was born on October 28, 1938 and studied at the High School of Music and Art in New York and the Manhattan School of Music where he gained a double master’s degree.

Ben Lanzarone started his career as a classical pianist and made his solo debut at Carnegie Recital Hall. He went on to work with songwriter Bob Crewe and composer Charles Fox. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “He worked on the soundtrack for Grease (1978( and arranged and composed jingles for more than 10000 commercials, records and soundtracks.”

Ben Lanzarone went on to tour with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Art Garfunkel, Petula Clark, Mary Travers and Anthony Newley who was married to Dynasty star Joan Collins. Ben was married to actress and singer Ilene Graff for 46 years and the couple not only enjoyed a personal relationship but a professional one too. The pair won a Grammy nomination for their album ‘Baby’s Broadway Lullabies’ and they taught the workshop ‘Making the Song Your Own.’

Ben Lanzarone and Ilene Graff had one daughter, Nikka Graff Lanzarone who was born in 1983 and has starred in the musicals Chicago and The Devil Wears Prada. She shared a tribute to her father on Instagram where she wrote: “dad. You will always be a titan. Losing you is incalculable, without words. Maybe the words will come. But until they do, we have the music.”

Zac Young, a pastry pundit from Food Network, shared his thoughts on Ben Lanzarone on Nikka Graff Lanzarone’s Instagram post and wrote: “They really don’t make ‘em like Ben anymore. Thank you for sharing your Dad with all of us. Luck, there was so much love to go around and I hope you are feeling it coming back to you now.”

Tony and Emmy Award winning actress Donna Murphy also responded to Nikka’s post and wrote: “Oh Nikka. I am so sorry for your immeasurable loss. Sending you so much love & light.”

