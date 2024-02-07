TV star Duff Goodman of Food Network has been recovering from a car crash reportedly involving a suspected drunk driver

Food Network star Duff Goldman was involved in a car crash reportedly involving a suspected drunk driver. Duff Goldman was being driven home from Los Angeles airport on February 1 2024 when a car hit him head-on. He told People magazine that “I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast. He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us.” Duff went on to reveal that he “saw the whole thing “ happen and it was as if time slowed down. I just saw my wife and my daughter. It was nuts.”

Duff Goldman, along with the driver and the driver of the other car involved in the crash were taken to hospital. Duff’s right hand was crushed and he needed to have stitches. Duff has said regarding his hand that “It definitely doesn’t work.” He also revealed regarding his dominant right hand that he needs it to work “because that’s all I got.”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duff Goldman, who has a three-year-old daughter with wife Johnna, posted about the accident on his Instagram and said “On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughter's birthday. Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags. A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road. After doing a systems check and finding that my only injury was to my hand I thanked my lucky stars that I'd still be there to celebrate her third birthday even I couldn’t make cake, I’m fine, but it’s gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke. There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking, don't drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”

Fans of Duff have been quick to share their support for his ordeal. Stephanie Boswell, world renowned Pastry Chef and judge and host on Food Network, said “Thank God you’re alright! If you need anything, let me know! I can drive over a mean spag bol in 30 minutes! And yes, in today’s world, there's absolutely no reason to drive under the influence of anything other than the sweet tunes of Hall & Oates.”