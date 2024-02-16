Bassist Steve Mackey performs with The Wallflowers at the Fremont Street Experience on August 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The former bassist for Britpop band Pulp, Steve Mackey, left his wife and child a fortune of almost £2 million following his death last year, it has been revealed. The guitarist died aged 56 after losing his battle with an undisclosed illness.

Documents from the probate office in London show he left a gross estate of £2,004,593 reduced to £1,889,156 after his debts were paid. According to Mail Online, he named his parents as his trustees, asking them to give his personal items to the people he had left in his will.

After covering funeral expenses, Mackey requested his parents to convert everything he owned into money, and to pay the income from this to his spouse, Katie Grand, during her lifetime, with their son Marley inheriting the capital after her death.

Katie announced her husband’s death on March 2 last year via his Instagram page, describing him as the “most talented man I knew, an exceptional musician, producer, photographer and filmmaker”.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the bassist, she wrote: “After three months in hospital, fighting with all his strength and determination, we are shocked and devastated to have said goodbye my brilliant, beautiful husband, Steve Mackey. Steve died today, a loss which has left myself, his son Marley, parents Kath and Paul, sister Michelle and many friends all heartbroken.”

She also thanked the NHS staff who “worked tirelessly” with him over the last few months, adding: “He will be missed beyond words.”

Mackey studied at the Royal College of Art and later joined Pulp in 1989. He played across many of the band’s most successful studio albums including 1994’s His ‘n’ Hers, which gained them prominence in the UK, and their chart-topping albums 1995’s Different Class and 1998’s This Is Hardcore.

The group’s best known line-up consisted of frontman Jarvis Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Nick Banks, Mark Webber and Mackey. In 2017, they were recognised with the Ivor Novello Award for outstanding song collection.

At the time of his death, the group, known for their hits including Common People and Disco 2000, announced on their Instagram page that he died after three months in hospital.

Alongside a photo of Mackey climbing in the Andes, the band wrote: “Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning. Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones.

“This photo of Steve dates from when Pulp were on tour in South America in 2012. We had a day off & Steve suggested we go climbing in the Andes. So we did. And it was a completely magical experience. Far more magical than staring at the hotel room wall all day (which is probably what we’d have done otherwise).

“Steve made things happen. In his life and in the band. And we’d very much like to think that he’s back in those mountains now, on the next stage of his adventure. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx”