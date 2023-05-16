The supermarket is hiding five of the cards in stores across the UK

Iceland is giving away ‘black cards’ across its stores which will grant lucky shoppers a year’s supply of free frozen chicken.

The cards can be used to buy 215 from the supermarket’s frozen chicken products, including Iceland branded food and its partners, such as My Protein and TGIF.

The supermarket said it is launching the deal as it wants to celebrate mums with its V.I.C (Very Important Chicks) card.

Iceland is giving away ‘black cards’ across its stores (Photo: Getty Images)

Five of the cards will be hidden in Iceland stores across the UK from 15 May, giving shoppers the chance to find one at random. Anyone who manages to track down a card should show it to a member of staff who will verify the win.

In addition, shoppers can also choose to nominate someone they think deserves one of the cards via Iceland’s Instagram page. Social media users must like the Instagram post and tag who they want to nominate in the comments to be in with a chance to win.

The post reads: “The exclusive card that gives a year’s free chicken to Very Important Chicks. Know someone worthy of such a privilege? Simply like this post and tag your Very Important Chick to nominate them to win.

"We’re also hiding a select number of V.I.C cards in our stores across the nation from next week… keep your eyes peeled to find out more.”

The competition will remain open until 23.59 on 22 May and the lucky winner will be chosen at random.

Samuel Robbins-Wells, Head of Category at Iceland said: “Unlike other brands, our V.I.C card is created with mums in mind. We wanted to give back to the V.I.Cs who come to our stores for their weekly shop.

“As the home of many amazing partnerships and exclusives, all shoppers who visit us instore and online can make the most of the value we offer and pick from our varied range of frozen products to find something the whole family can enjoy.”

It comes as Iceland is due to close more stores across the UK in the coming weeks, including its store in Flint, Wales and Beccles, Suffolk.