If Tesco customers want their groceries delivered to their door, they will have to spend more than any other large supermarket

Tesco has announced it is increasing the minimum spend and charge for shoppers ordering their groceries online from today (2 May).

The supermarket previously charged £4 if the value of a home delivery shop was below £40, but from today the charge is increasing to £5.

Alongside this, the minimum value of your food shop is also rising - in order for customers to avoid the charge.

From today shoppers will need to spend £50 rather than the current £40.

The minimum order fee of £25 for click and collect shoppers will remain the same.

The price change is the first one Tesco has made in nearly eight years.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “To ensure we can continue to serve our online customers as effectively as possible, from 2 May we are making some changes to our minimum basket threshold, the first change we are making in nearly eight years.

"For the vast majority of our customers, there will be no change to the way they shop."

How does the change compare to other supermarkets?

Customers will have to spend more in order to qualify for delivery at Tesco than they would with any other large supermarket, according to Which? .

Asda, Iceland, Ocado and Waitrose require shoppers to spend £40. Morrisons and Sainsbury’s require £25 or a surcharge, while at The Co-op it’s just £15.

Asda customers have a minimum spend of £40 and they are charged £3 if they go under this.

Morrisons shoppers need to spend £25 minimum with orders below £40 charged £3, and Iceland customers have a minimum spend of £40 and incur a £3 fee if they spend less than this.

What other changes is Tesco introducing?

Tesco will also be introducing other changes over the next few months. From Wednesday 14 June Tesco’s clubcard points will only be worth twice their amount when shopping with Tesco reward partners.

At the moment if customers use their clubcard points with a rewards partner they get triple the value of your points - from June they will only be worth double.

Tesco customers will gain fewer points when they scan their clubcard while buying petrol. This change will come in on the same date, Wednesday 14 June.

Currently, motorists are awarded one point for every £2 they spend on fuel.