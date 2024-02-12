iD Mobile: Martin Lewis' MSE-recommended phone firm launches £4.50 SIM card deal with 54GB data and EU roaming
A mobile network operator recommended by Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert team has launched a new deal offering users with a generous data allowance, EU roaming data and unlimited minutes and texts, all for under £5 per month.
Choosing a SIM-only deal has long been a reliable method for obtaining decent data amounts of mobile at a fraction of the cost, and iD Mobile's latest offering serves up a 54GB monthly plan priced at just £4.50
In addition to the budget-friendly monthly rate, customers can enjoy cashback incentives throughout the 24-month contract totalling £108.
The exclusive Mobiles.co.uk deal is technically priced at £9 per month, but shoppers can secure a reduced rate by claiming cashback each month. This isn't some sneaky workaround, and it is clearly outlined on the website.
Clicking on the 'claim £108 by redemption' icon unveils this cost-saving strategy, and users can claim £21.60 back from Mobiles.co.uk for five months during the 24-month plan - a unique offer not available elsewhere.
For comparison, Sky Mobile's closest data offering, the 50GB monthly plan, is priced at £16 per month, even with its double data deal, which usually applies to the smaller 25GB SIM.
iD Mobile's SIM-only deals are also of interest due to the device flexibility they offer: regardless of whether you own the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 or Apple iPhone 15, the SIM remains at a fixed monthly rate, with no upfront fees.
While users commit to a 24-month plan, they retain the freedom to switch devices within this period if necessary.
Martin Lewis' Money Saving Expert website regularly recommends iD Mobile in their deal round-ups, and encourages billpayers to switch providers as a cost-saving measure, particularly as they approach the end of their phone contracts.
