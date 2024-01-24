Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An expert from Martin Lewis’ money saving site has shared handy tips on how holidaymakers can get cheap airport parking. The tips come after the most expensive airport car parks in the UK were revealed with Heathrow Airport taking the top spot.

Heathrow Airport was found to be the most expensive in the UK to park a car for a week - setting customers back £123 per vehicle. It is the only airport to charge travellers over £100. The second most expensive was East Midlands Airport at £81.39 for seven days.

Gatwick Airport also announced early this year that it has increased its drop-off fees to help reduce congestion and encourage passengers to use public transport to reach the airport. The fee to enter designated zones at the North and South Terminals increased from £5 to £6 on Friday 5 January.

The MoneySavingExpert shared how holidaymakers could pay as much as £350 a week if they turn up on the day to park. The expert has shared five tips on how to get cheap airport parking which are listed below.

An expert from Martin Lewis' money saving website has shared tips on how holidaymakers can get cheap airport parking. (Photo: Getty Images)

How to get cheap airport parking

Book flexibly

The MoneySavingExpert says “flexibility is a key consideration” if “you're looking to book airport parking for a trip”. The expert added: “Especially as we've seen in recent years how coronavirus, staff shortages, strike action and technical faults can result in delayed/cancelled flights or unexpected travel restrictions. Flexibility remains the safest option as things can still change quickly, and many travel insurance policies don't cover 'extras' such as airport parking.”

Check comparison sites

The easiest way to find cheap parking, according to the expert, is by using one of the special comparison sites that search the web to find you the best deals. It is advised to check your booking is flexible in case you can't use it because of cancellation or future restrictions.

The expert says comparison sites will often give you a cheaper price than booking direct. By using a MoneySavingExpert discount code you can get cheaper prices when booking through a comparison site.

For example you can get up to 40% when booking through Holiday Extras and Airparks, and up to 28% off when booking through SkyParkSecure. You can use the code MSE001 if it's not already in the promo code box or the code AWMSEPLUS.

The expert says: “Prices change daily, therefore check a few to find the best price. It's sometimes possible to beat comparison sites by going direct. Compare direct prices with those you were quoted from the comparison sites above, then go with whatever's cheaper.”

Rent a private space near the airport

The expert advises holidaymakers to try smaller, private car parks “to see if you can cut the cost further.” The expert added: “eBay-style parking marketplaces allow those living close to airport car parks to offer parking on their own drives or spare land.

“Overheads are low, which means prices are too, but there's a trade-off – they usually lack anything like the level of security offered by dedicated car parks. There are numerous sites that list parking spaces, and you should be able to find a competitive price in a couple of minutes. Check out Just Park*, Park Let* and Your Parking Space.”

Look locally for other options

The expert advises to check out other local car parks in the vicinity. For example, some forums have reported that parking at nearby train stations has saved them some money. The expert says: “Always carefully check the terms of any car park you leave your car at and consider whether the level of security it provides is satisfactory for you.”

Check hotel parking packages