Airport lounges: The best and worst in the UK - results include Heathrow, Birmingham, Manchester and more
The UK’s best and worst airport lounges have been unveiled from the consumer champion Which?. It ranked the aviation hospitality suites out of five stars and it was one airport in southeast England which ranked as having the worst airport lounge.
Ratings were given across 10 categories, including food, drinks, cleanliness, space, facilities and price. Only six out of 20 airport lounges visited by Which? inspectors deemed to be worth the money.
The airport with the worst airport lounge was ranked the lowest as it failed to deliver with a £45 entry fee on the door, no shower facilities, quiet zone or sparkling wine for flyers to enjoy. However, the top-rated lounges were found to be “pleasant” places to relax or enjoy a “peaceful meal”, and were considered worth the money - although premium drinks often came with sky-high prices.
Inspectors found that Aspire lounges were around 40% more expensive than their last check-in in 2020, with holidaymakers now paying between £30 and £45 for the experience. To lounge for less, the experts suggest investing in a Priority Pass that covers most airports for £69 for your first year, using an Amex Gold Card for free lounge entry four times a year, or a Barclaycard Avios Plus to enjoy most areas for £18.50. It also suggests to "shop around" as Gatwick North’s Plaza Premium was £8 cheaper on Gatwick’s website (£36) than Plaza Premium (£44).
Which airport lounges are the best in the UK?
According to Which?’s latest research here are the airport lounges which were found to be the best in the UK.
Heathrow Plaza Premium T2: 3 stars
Gatwick No1 North: 3 stars
Manchester Terminal 1 Aspire: 3 stars
Edinburgh Aspire Lounge: 3 stars
Inverness Aspire: 3 stars
Gatwick No1 South: 3 stars
Which airport lounges are the worst in the UK?
According to Which?’s latest research here are the airport lounges which were found to be the worst in the UK.
- Southend Skylife Lounge: 1 star
- Manchester Terminal 1 Escape: 1.5 stars
- Gatwick North Plaza Premium: 1.5 stars
- Birmingham No1 Lounge: 1.5 stars
A statement from Which? said of its latest research: “Airport lounges are likely to be most appealing at the worst airports. If you’re visiting a smaller airport, you’re likely to spend less time hanging around – and they’re generally better anyway.”
