The Bank of England has announced that interest rates will remain unchanged at 5.25%.

Policymakers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep rates at the same level for another month. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said that the MPC “need to see more evidence” that inflation is going to stay around the bank's target of 2% before they start cutting interest rates.

He said: “Today we’ve decided to hold interest rates at 5.25%. We have had good news on inflation over the past few months. It has fallen a long way, from 10% a year ago to 4%. But we need to see more evidence that inflation is set to fall all the way to the 2% target, and stay there, before we can lower interest rates.”

