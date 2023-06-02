The banking giant says a shift towards online banking is behind the high street closures, which will affect 53 locations across the UK

Three major high street banks are set to close dozens of branches between them over the next year as a result of customers moving across to online banking.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland, all of whom are part of the Lloyds Banking Group, will close a total of 53 branches where they have identified a drop in footfall. The banking group has insisted that all of the sites that are due to close are close to alternative in-person banking services, such as those offered by the Post Office.

Lloyds Banking Group has already shuttered dozens of sites in 2023, having closed some 200 branches over the course of 2022. By the time the latest round of closures is completed, the group will have shut down almost 20% of its branch network since the start of 2022.

It comes after exclusive analysis by NationalWorld found 4,600 high street bank branches have closed in the UK since 2015 - a figure that amounts to more than a third of the country’s physical banking infrastructure. Banks are moving to focus on their digital operations, with banking hubs replacing branches in some areas.

So, what has Lloyds Banking Group said about its move - and where will branches be closing?

Why is Lloyds closing branches?

On Friday (2 June), it was revealed Lloyds Bank, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland would all be closing dozens of branches across the country. These closures will bring the number of Lloyds Banking Group branches to 1,186 (577 Lloyds, 465 Halifax and 144 Bank of Scotland). The changes are due to take place between September 2023 and May 2024.

Of the 53 branches earmarked for closure, 29 will be replaced by community bankers - staff members who will provide face-to-face banking services (e.g. making payments) - in each former branch’s area. Meanwhile, five banking hubs could appear in Pershore, Crieff, Cumnock, Girvan and Jedburgh, and new ATMs could be installed in Dunkeld, Falkland and St David’s.

A Lloyds spokesperson said the move had been brought about by its customers increasingly switching to online and mobile banking. As such, footfall in each of the 53 branches it will close had dropped by an average of 55% over the last five years.

They added: “Alongside our digital and mobile banking options, we’re introducing more community bankers to provide face to face banking support in communities. Customers can also bank with us over the phone, through the Post Office or in a banking hub. All colleagues at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or elsewhere in our business.”

Where are bank branches closing?

Here is a full list of where and when Lloyds Banking Group brands will be closing branches in the UK. NationalWorld has broken down the closures brand by brand, with closing dates in 2023 (unless stated otherwise).

Lloyd’s Bank is set to close 21 branches at the following locations:

Gloucester, Bristol Road (18 September)

South Molton (19 September) - receiving a community banker

Hazlemere (21 September)

Liphook (21 September) - receiving a community banker

Leeds, Church St Hunslet (25 September)

Kinson, Bournemouth (27 September)

Kidlington (28 September) - receiving a community banker

Slough, Buckingham Avenue (5 October)

Abington (9 October)

Brighouse (10 October)

Kingsbridge (11 October) - receiving a community banker

Prenton (16 October)

March (18 October) - receiving a community banker

Llanishen (24 October)

Cromer, West Street (25 October) - receiving a community banker

Formby, Liverpool (30 October) - receiving a community banker

Thirsk (31 October) - receiving a community banker

North Walsham (7 November) - receiving a community banker

Alresford (27 November)

St David’s (27 November) - receiving a community banker

Pershore (20 February 2024)

Halifax is set to close 15 branches at the following locations:

Swiss Cottage (20 September)

Haywards Heath (25 September)

Harborne (26 September)

Shirley, Southampton (26 September)

Kingstanding King Rd (27 September)

Todmorden (28 September) - receiving a community banker

Birmingham Great Barr (4 October)

Lurgan (4 October)

Feltham (5 October)

Canvey Island (6 November) - receiving a community banker

Grantham (8 November) - receiving a community banker

Malvern (11 November) - receiving a community banker

Leominster (13 November) - receiving a community banker

Larne (14 November) - receiving a community banker

Paignton (28 November)

Bank of Scotland is set to close 17 branches at the following locations: