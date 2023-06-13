The money saving expert said shoppers can purchase cheap remedies that can save up to £9 as grass pollen hits its “peak”

Martin Lewis has issued hay fever sufferers some much-welcomed advice on how to source and buy cheap tablets - saving shoppers up to £9.

The advice comes after the Met Office,which tracks the pollen count throughout the summer, warned that grass pollen has hit its “peak” and there will only be some respite once the grass has completely shed pollen.

Around 10 million people are thought to suffer from hay fever which can cause a runny nose, itchy eyes, a tickly throat, headaches and tiredness.

To deal with the symptoms many will be reaching for allergy tablets and eye drops from Benadryl, Claritin to Piriton, but Martin Lewis and his MoneySavingExpert (MSE) team have warned shoppers not to get duped into spending more than they need to.

The MSE team said: "Dust and pollen allergies can be hard on the pocket as well as the nose, but you can get exactly the same allergy relief for less than half the price big brands will charge.

"The key thing is to find what the ‘active’ ingredient of your usual remedy is. Then buy the cheapest with the same ingredient."

The team said that own-brand supermarket alternatives will often contain the same active ingredient as branded hay fever medication but they will cost much less.

The most common active ingredients to treat hay fever symptoms in pill form that sufferers need to look out for is cetirizine hydrochloride and loratadine.

Martin Lewis shares how to get cheap hay fever tablets with £9 saving. (Photo: Press Association Images)

Cetirizine hydrochloride is marketed under the Piritize brand name and loratadine under the Clarityn brand. Optrex hay fever eye drops contain sodium cromoglicate which is also readily available in generic form.

Martin Lewis revealed that shoppers can save up to £9 by switching to buying their medications in their generic form at other supermarkets and high street shops.

Shoppers wanting to purchase 30 Piritize tablets could spend between £6.75 and £11 - but if they were to buy the generic form containing the same active ingredient they could end up paying between £2 and £6.99.

Hayfever sufferers can also make the same savings if they wish to purchase 30 Clarityn tablets. These can set shoppers back between £6 and £10.49 but the generic form would cost between £2 and £3.25 depending on the retailer.

Those who prefer Piriton tablets that give instant relief from symptoms can also save by switching to generics.

Tablets from the high street cost between £4.99 and £7.99 but the cheapest generic alternative costs just £2.99 from Boots.

The generic alternative of Optrex hay fever eye drops from Boots will also save shoppers money compared to if they were to buy the original form.

Optrex hay fever drops contain sodium cromoglicate and a 10ml bottle can cost between £5.40 and £6.85. But those who buy the same generic alternative from Boots would spend just £4.55.

The MSE team has also warned shoppers to look out for the fact that kids’ versions of products “can cost more than the adult versions”.

They said: "Branded syrups can share the same active ingredient, often only featuring different flavourings, and generic versions may be available.