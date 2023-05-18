Citizens Advice has warned people are being priced out of internet access “at a worrying rate”

Internet providers have been accused of ‘pricing out’ customers after one million people cut off their broadband access in the last year due to cost of living struggles.

A Citizens Advice survey found that people on Universal Credit were six times more likely to have stopped their broadband in the last 12 months than those not receiving the benefit amid rising bills.

The charity also said those claiming Universal Credit while still paying for broadband are more than four times more likely to be behind on their bills. It warned that the increasingly essential service was becoming out of reach for greater numbers of households and called for social tariffs to be better promoted.

Citizens Advice has warned people are being priced out of internet access (Photo: Adobe)

Universal Credit claimants are among customers who should be eligible for discounted social tariffs to help them stay connected, but uptake of the lower rates is currently just 5%.

Ofcom figures show 95% of 4.3 million eligible households are missing out on saving £200 on broadband costs each year – leaving £824 million of support going unclaimed.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “People are being priced out of internet access at a worrying rate. Social tariffs should be the industry’s safety net, but firms’ current approach to providing and promoting them clearly isn’t working. The people losing out as a result are the most likely to disconnect.

“The internet is now an essential part of our lives – vital to managing bills, accessing benefits and staying in touch with loved ones. As providers continue to drag their feet in making social tariffs a success, it’s clear that Ofcom needs to hold firms’ feet to the fire.”

The UK government said it has worked with the industry to introduce these low-cost tariffs to help support people on lower incomes, with rates starting from £10 a month.

A government spokeswoman said: “The government has worked with Ofcom and the industry to introduce a range of high-quality, low-cost broadband social tariffs into the market. Available in 99% of the UK, these offers start from £10 per month and are currently available from 19 providers.

“As well as this, our broadband eligibility checker simplifies the verification process and improves access to social tariffs for benefit claimants, with major providers Sky and Virgin Media already signed up and others encouraged to follow suit.

“In addition, Jobcentre staff regularly signpost claimants to relevant information on social tariffs, and claimants can access computers for their work search at their local Jobcentre.”