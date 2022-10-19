Vodafone Essentials Broadband is being offered to hard-up customers who are struggling with the cost of living crisis

Vodafone has launched a new social tariff to help struggling customers cut the cost of their broadband bill.

Households on benefits, including Universal Credit, are eligible for cheap deals called social broadband tariffs. Several providers offer these deals and now Vodafone has is rolling out a new offer for £12 a month for 12 months.

Vodafone has launched a new social tariff to help struggling customers (Photo: Getty Images)

What deal is Vodafone offering?

Vodafone Essentials Broadband works out at £144 a year and has been offered to hard-up customers struggling with the cost of living crisis. It means customers can access the company’s Fibre 1 or Full Fibre 1 deal, with an average speed of 38Mbps, for less.

Customers could save £10 a month, or £120 a year, compared to Vodafone’s cheapest market rate broadband deal.This is the Vodafone Fibre 1 deal, which costs from £22 a month, which is £264 over 12 months.

Who is eligible for the deal?

To qualify for the deal, you need to be claiming one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Job Seekers Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Disability Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

There is no set-up fee to pay and you can leave for free at any time. However, if you choose to leave early before your deal is up, you could be hit with a penalty. After 12 months, Vodafone will reassess whether you are still eligible for the deal.

Around 4.2million households are eligible for special social broadband tariffs but only 136,000 have signed up. The average saving you can make by signing up to a social tariff is £230.

What other social broadband tariffs are available?

Social broadband tariffs are available to people on certain benefits and can cut bills by hundreds of pounds a year. However, you will have to get in touch with your provider to go onto one. If your provider doesn’t offer one you can switch companies.

How you apply for a social tarriff will vary depending on your provider as each one will have its own rules on eligibility. Prices vary as well so it is worth shopping around by using price comparison sites such as Moneysupermarket.com or Uswitch.

Whether you can sign up to a specific deal will depend on where you live and the benefits you claim. The speed and quality of the package may vary as well - make sure you check the deal out thoroughly to see if it suits you.

The full list of other broadband and phone social tariffs, according to Ofcom, is as follows: