One area of the UK again proves lucky for Premium Bonds holders and two winners from this historic county each scoop a £1 million jackpot.

This latest NS&I Premium Bonds jackpot winners have been announced - with the two £1 million winners hailing from Yorkshire. Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment, or ERNIE to his friends, has drawn almost 6 million prizes in the February draw.

The February draw’s big winners are from Kirklees and Sheffield. The first Bond number drawn was 150EN423722, held by a Premium Bonds holder from Kirklees with £50,000 in bonds having purchased their winning Bond in January 2009. They become the third jackpot winner from Kirklees.

The second Bond number to win £1m this month was 513EP525664. The Sheffield bond holder has £10,000 in Premium Bonds and obtained their winning Bond in September 2022. To date, they are the fourth Premium Bonds jackpot millionaire from Sheffield. It is exactly two years since the last £1m Premium Bonds win for Sheffield

There were more than 5.8m prizes awarded this month, paying out over £430m to Premium Bonds holders. Andrew Westhead, NS&I Retail Director, said: “We're delighted to announce that February's Premium Bonds draw has brought million-pound wins to Kirklees and Sheffield.

“The Sheffield win marks the city's fourth Premium Bonds millionaire and is exactly two years since the last jackpot win there in February 2023. Yorkshire and the Humber may be on a jackpot winning streak, but thanks to ERNIE, more than £430 million in prizes have gone to bond holders up and down the country this month.”

Premium Bonds are a type of savings product in the UK that allow investors to save money while participating in a monthly prize draw. | Getty Images

Customers use Premium Bonds as a way to save but unlike traditional savings accounts where they would earn interest, instead bond holders get entered into a monthly prize draw with the chance of winning anything from £25 to £1m. The winning numbers are generated randomly by ERNIE so it means every bond has an equal chance of being drawn.

Bonds cost £1 each, with a minimum investment of £25 and a maximum permitted amount of £50,000. Unlike other savings accounts where you will earn some interest on your deposit, Premium Bonds instead offer the excitement of potentially winning tax-free prizes and is backed by HM Treasury, so your savings are safe.

February Premium Bonds draw winners breakdown

The following shows the value of the prize won, along with the number of that prize handed out. The total value of prizes amounted to £430,052,425 with a total of 5,864,354 prizes handed out.

£1,000,000 - 2

£100,000 - 82

£50,000 - 164

£25,000 - 328

£10,000 - 820

£5,000 - 1,641

£1,000 - 17,202

£500 - 51,606

£100 - 1,992,297

£50 - 1,992,297

£25 - 1,807,915

Premium Bonds holders can check if they’ve won a prize in the February draw from Tuesday 4 February, by visiting the NS&I website, using the prize checker app, or asking Alexa. To check for prizes using the NS&I website, Bond holders will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number.

For the app, either a Premium Bonds holder's number or an NS&I number will work. People can also check for unclaimed prizes.

Unclaimed Premium Bond prizes

Premium Bonds prize winners receive notifications of their winnings if they have registered their contact details. However, there are instances where customers relocate or forget to update their contact details with NS&I.

This can lead to unclaimed prizes, especially for those who opt to receive their prizes via cheque rather than bank transfer. People with original paper Bonds can register them online or by calling the helpline on 08085 007 007. Currently, there are 2,516,285 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £93,830,100 waiting to be claimed.

Customers can choose to have their prizes paid directly to their bank account or reinvested into more Premium Bonds. Nine in 10 prizes are already paid this way as it is quicker than waiting for a cheque and then paying it in.