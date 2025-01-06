Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

13 million pensioners are set to receive an important letter from the Department for Work and Pensions to highlight changes to the system.

Pensioners could boost their payments by up to £4,000 a year as benefits available increase. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is set to write to almost 13 million people of pensionable age in the UK to highlight changes to the system.

Of those currently claiming the State Pension, before payments increase on April 7, 4.1 million receive the New State Pension and 8.8 million receive the Basic State Pension. In April, both pensions will increase by 4.1% under the earnings growth measure of the Triple Lock, as announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the Autumn Budget, while a number of other benefits available to pensioners will increase by 1.7%.

The letter from the DWP - including a leaflet detailing the changes and benefits available - urges pensioners to check the amount they will receive which could increase their annual income by around £4,000. Benefits which pensioners could be missing out on include Pension Credit, the standard by which the annual Winter Fuel Payment is now allocated, as well as extras such as free TV licenses.

In order to claim Pension Credit, pensioners must live in England, Scotland or Wales, to have reached State Pension age, and to have a weekly income below £218.15 if you’re single, or £332.95 if you have a partner. However, some may still be eligible to receive Pension Credit if they have a disability, are a carer, or have costs such as mortgage interest payments.

Those with savings and investments of more than £10,000 should check, as they can make a difference to whether or not they are eligible. Pensioners unsure of their status are being urged to call the Pension Credit claim line on 0800 99 1234.