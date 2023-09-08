Primark is finally expanding its click and collect service - and shoppers will love the update.

Primark is finally expanding its click and collect service to include women’s clothing. The update will roll out next week - but will only be available in certain stores.

The “click and collect” trial is currently limited to kids’ and nursery ranges and this is first time Primark has expanded it to include fashion items. The scheme allows customers to browse items online before choosing a day and time to pick them up in store.

Primark first launched click and collect in November 2022. It was initially launched in 25 stores in the North West of England, North Wales and parts of Yorkshire. It was then rolled out to a further 32 stores in Greater London in July 2023 .

Kari Rodgers, UK Retail Director at Primark, said earlier this year: “The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”

The service is free to use but you do need to spend a minimum of £10. Despite calls from fans for the fashion chain to add it as an option, products still aren’t available for home delivery.

Primark stores where click and collect is available