The family home where Captain Sir Tom Moore raised £38.9 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps around the garden at the height of the first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown has been listed for sale for £2.25 million.

It comes less than three months after an unauthorised spa pool block was demolished on the grounds of the Bedfordshire home in Marston Moretaine.

Estate agents Fine & Country are marketing the Grade II-listed Old Rectory, which they describe as a "magnificent seven-bedroom property" in the sale listing.

A sculpture of Captain Tom with his walking frame can be seen in the main hallway in a video tour of the house.

A photograph of the fundraising hero being knighted by the Queen is displayed on a wall in the separate coach house building within the house’s grounds, which is currently being used as a gym and offices.

Introducing the property, an estate agent says in the tour video: “I’m sure you’ll recognise this iconic and very famous driveway behind me as it was home to the late Captain Sir Tom Moore who walked 100 laps of his garden raising over £37 million for NHS charities.”

World War Two veteran Captain Tom, who raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including gift aid, completed his charity challenge before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

He was knighted by the late Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in the summer of that year.

The Charity Commission opened a case into the Captain Tom Foundation shortly after his death in 2021 and launched an inquiry in June 2022. It came amid concerns about its management and independence from Captain Tom’s family.

Scott Stemp, representing Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, said last year that the foundation “is to be closed down following an investigation by the Charity Commission”.

He was speaking at an appeal hearing over an unauthorised spa pool block in the grounds of the property, which was flattened in February of this year - inspector Diane Fleming had ruled in November that the spa block must be demolished within three months by 7 February.

The sale listing said that the 18th Century Old Rectory boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and is set within 3.5 acres of land, with a standalone coach house.

An agent’s note states that, prior to viewing the property, any interested parties will be required to “provide proof of financial ability to proceed with the purchase”.