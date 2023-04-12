For the curious.
Some parts of England have seen a surge in property prices in the last year.

The 20 areas of England where house prices are rising fastest, including in London, Birmingham and Sheffield

These neighbourhoods in England have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year - find out if your local area has made the shortlist.

Aimee Stanton
By Aimee Stanton
3 minutes ago

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis by NationalWorld shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

But not all neighbourhoods have seen a rise in property prices in the last year. The figures show more than a quarter (26.7%) of neighbourhoods saw property prices fall. Summerfield in Birmingham saw the greatest drop in prices, with average sale values plummeting 55.1%, followed by Isles of Scilly with a drop of 45.6%, and Thornhill in Kirklees with a drop of 44.5%.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only and may not show the exact neighbourhood in question.

Shearbridge and University in Bradford has seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year with the figure surging 79%. The average price has increased by £39,500 to £89,500. (Image: Adobe)

1. Shearbridge & University, Bradford

Shearbridge and University in Bradford has seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year with the figure surging 79%. The average price has increased by £39,500 to £89,500. (Image: Adobe)

Brown Royd in Bradford has seen a similarly high increase in property prices. The average cost has increased by 77.8% with the prices rising £43,750 to £100,000. (Image: Adobe)

2. Brown Royd, Bradford

Brown Royd in Bradford has seen a similarly high increase in property prices. The average cost has increased by 77.8% with the prices rising £43,750 to £100,000. (Image: Adobe)

South Park in Hammersmith and Fulham has seen a 75.9% increase in property prices in the last year with the average price rising £557,500 to £1,292,500. (Image: Adobe)

3. South Park, Hammersmith and Fulham

South Park in Hammersmith and Fulham has seen a 75.9% increase in property prices in the last year with the average price rising £557,500 to £1,292,500. (Image: Adobe)

Wimbledon Park and Durnsford Road in Merton has seen a 57.5% increase in property prices in the last year with the average price rising £345,000 to £945,000. (Image: Adobe)

4. Wimbledon Park and Durnsford Road, Merton

Wimbledon Park and Durnsford Road in Merton has seen a 57.5% increase in property prices in the last year with the average price rising £345,000 to £945,000. (Image: Adobe)

