The North East might be much more affordable than other parts of the country but there are still many neighbourhoods where homebuyers need at least £300,000 to get on the property ladder.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in the North East was £162,286 in September 2022, significantly cheaper than the national average of £312,513.

Separate localised figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which also uses the HPI, shows how property prices in London dominate the leaderboard for being the most expensive.

The top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England were all found in London, with Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top with an average home selling for £3.4 million – almost 60 times more expensive than in County Durham’s Horden where the average price comes in at £57,500.

But it is not just inner London that has high property prices and the ONS figures show property in some parts of the North East, including in Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle upon Tyne and County Durham, cost much more than the regional average. Homebuyers will need at least £300,000 to get on the property ladder in one of these communities.

Here we reveal the 15 most expensive neighbourhoods in the North East. Images are for illustrative purposes.

1 . Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon, Northumberland Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon in Northumberland is the most expensive neighbourhood to buy a property in the North East. The average price is £632,500. (Image: Adobe)

2 . Whitley Sands, North Tyneside Whitley Sands in North Tyneside is the second most expensive area in the North East to buy a property. The average price is £417,500. (Image: Adobe)

3 . Ponteland, Northumberland Ponteland in Northumberland is the third most expensive neighbourhood in the region to buy a home. The average cost is £395,000. (Image: Adobe)

4 . Whitley Bay North, North Tyneside In Whitley Bay North, North Tyneside, the average property costs £375,000. (Image: Adobe)