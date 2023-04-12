North East house prices: 15 most expensive areas, including in Northumberland, Middlesbrough and Newcastle
The North East might be much more affordable than other parts of the country but there are still many neighbourhoods where homebuyers need at least £300,000 to get on the property ladder.
The North East might be one of the most affordable parts of England to buy a property but there are still many areas within the region where the average home will set you back hundreds of thousands of pounds, official figures show.
Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in the North East was £162,286 in September 2022, significantly cheaper than the national average of £312,513.
Separate localised figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which also uses the HPI, shows how property prices in London dominate the leaderboard for being the most expensive.
The top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England were all found in London, with Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top with an average home selling for £3.4 million – almost 60 times more expensive than in County Durham’s Horden where the average price comes in at £57,500.
But it is not just inner London that has high property prices and the ONS figures show property in some parts of the North East, including in Northumberland, North Tyneside, Newcastle upon Tyne and County Durham, cost much more than the regional average. Homebuyers will need at least £300,000 to get on the property ladder in one of these communities.
Here we reveal the 15 most expensive neighbourhoods in the North East. Images are for illustrative purposes.
