Hollywood films such as Pirates of the Carribean and Casino Royale have filmed on the island

A stunning island in the Bahamas has gone up for sale for an eye-watering £80m.

Little Pipe Cay is located in the Exumas archipelago and covers 40 acres. It boasts 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a berth big enough for a superyacht. It was previously on sale in 2018 for $85million (£68million), according to reports online. The new listing said: "Little Pipe Cay is nestled within the Exumas archipelago in the Bahamas.

"This private island enjoys 40 acres of natural beauty which has been transformed into breathtaking seaside heaven. A 5,300 square foot main residence is surrounded by guest cottages capable of accommodating several guests with 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms totaling 22,099 square feet. Immaculately maintained with tasteful furnishing, lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a hilltop infinity pool offering gorgeous views of the turquoise waters and surrounding islands."

You can find out more about the property on Engel & Voelkers online listing. Take a look around the island in our gallery below.

