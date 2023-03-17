The mouldy house in Belsize Park is listed for auction with a starting price of £785,000

A small mouldy two-bed house with a badly damaged kitchen and the ceiling falling in is on the market at a starting price of £785,000.

The property is attached to the end of a four storey building in Belsize Park, north London, has been left in a state of disrepair. But despite the end-of-terraced cottage needing major refurbishment over both floors, it has been listed with a starting price of more than three-quarters-of-a million pounds at auction.

Average terraced properties in Belsize Park - not far from swanky Hampstead and trendy Camden - can fetch nearly £2million, and semi-detached homes can reach more than £3m. Pictures of the property showed a large living room in which the walls are blackened with mould.

Cabinets underneath the worktops in the kitchen appeared to be missing and the walls and floor look stained with tiles peeling off. In one bedroom, part of the ceiling has fallen through with more staining all over the white walls.

The bathroom is equally uninviting, with a heavily stained sink, tiles and bath and the panel on the side of the bathtub appearing to be coming away.

A description for the property on seller Hammer Price Homes stated: “The property is located on the highly desirable Lyndhurst Road. This picturesque tree-lined road really is in prime location and is within walking distance to Belsize Park, Hampstead and Finchley Road, offering easy access to a wide range of bars, shops, and restaurants.”

Potential buyers will be able to view the two-bed property at an open day on Saturday (25 March). The starting price for the auction is at £785,000 as bidding opens on 27 March at 1am and the auction will then end on 29 March at 1pm.

1 . The kitchen Potential buyers will find that the kitchen is in need of serious repair work

2 . Ceiling is falling in The ceiling inside the house in Belsize Park, north London is falling in and needs serious repairs

3 . The bathroom Any potential buyers will have to renovate much of the house including the bathroom

4 . TLC is needed The house is certainly a fixer-upper and will need a lot of TLC