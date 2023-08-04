June Smith won the Omaze Million Pound House Draw in May but the multi-million pound mansion has been spotted on Rightmove

Prize-winner June Smith has put her £4.5million Cornwall mansion on the market - just three months after she scooped the top prize in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

June, 74, won the competition in May 2023 in which she landed the six-bedroom, three-story property, named 'Pieds Dans L Eau' overlooking the Fowery Estate in the popular holiday location. In addition to her new £4.5m mortgage-free home, June was also given £100,000 by Omaze to help with the move-in process.

However, the home has now gone on the market and has been spotted on Rightmove. June said: “Winning this house has been an incredible experience, I still can’t believe it all actually happened to me, it still feels so surreal.

"I wanted to enjoy at least one family holiday here before I put it on the market. We all came and stayed together and absolutely love the house and Cornwall - and my six grandchildren have certainly made the most of it!"

The luxury £4.5million mansion in Cornwall overlooks the Fowey Estate. (Credit: Omaze/SWNS)

The home is a six-bedroom, three-story property. (Credit: Omaze/SWNS)

She added that the home has given her and her family moments that they will "remember forever", describing the time that they owned the mansion as "a magical holiday".

However, the widowed grandmother-of-six revealed that the money from the sale of the house would change their lives even more. She said: “I knew winning this house would be life changing for all my family, and that’s why I’ve decided to sell now, as I want to use the money to help all my children and grandchildren with the next chapter in their lives.

"The money is going to make such a huge difference to all of us.”

Prior to her moving into Pieds Dans L Eau and winning the prize draw, June resided in a two-bedroom home in Essex for a total of 17 years. A retiree, she had previously worked as a bookkeeper before leaving the profession to have her two children.

Upon finding out she had won the multi-million pound mansion, June said: "I was just settling in for a standard Friday night in front of the tele - then the next thing I knew I’d won a mansion, I couldn’t believe it. The first thing I did was call my children, the second was to open a bottle of red."