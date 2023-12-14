In addition to the mortgage-free Mallorca villa and having all legal fees covered, the winner will also be given £250,000 in cash

The villa worth £3m overlooking the Serra de Tramuntana mountains in Mallorca, Spain (Omaze / SWNS)

Your dream home in sunny Spain could become a reality through this exciting prize draw. A stunning holiday villa in Mallorca worth £3m is up for grabs.

The idyllic four-bedroom Balearic island retreat offers stunning views overlooking the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and a swimming pool. In addition to being mortgage-free with all legal fees covered, the winner will also be given £250,000 in cash and can decide to either enjoy the holiday home themselves or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

The draw has been launched by Omaze, an American for-profit fundraising company which partners with charities in fundraising events.

It will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK - the dementia research charity - and the company guaranteed a minimum donation of £1m for the charity.

The idyllic four-bedroom Balearic island retreat offers stunning views overlooking the Serra de Tramuntana mountains

Described as the 'ultimate holiday home', the Spanish villa is within a tranquil oasis within walking distance from the town Selva and village Caimari and is just a short flight away from a host of UK airports.

The bespoke design of the idyllic holiday retreat celebrates traditional Spanish features such as stone walls and terracotta rooftops - whilst also encompassing a contemporary feel indoors - with bright and spacious open-plan living areas. There is a state-of-the-art kitchen complete with island dining, a light-filled conservatory with floor-to-ceiling glass doors offering views of the manicured gardens and a luxurious living room with an ornate fireplace - which also provides direct access to the landscaped courtyard and barbecue area with its own stone oven.

The top floor of the property has a stylish main bedroom suite complete with an en suite bathroom and dressing room – plus two additional guest bedrooms. The lower floor also provides another en suite bedroom with a roll-top bath.

To the east of the property, there is a sizeable terrace with thatched roof pergola overlooking the mountains. Outside, there are extensive gardens featuring fruit trees and other flora found in the region.

The gardens have been beautifully landscaped to create a variety of terraces and private areas perfect for relaxing with friends and dining alfresco any time of the day. There is also a large swimming pool with chill-out areas and loungers for those who like to take a siesta or sunbathe after a swim.

Other features include reverse air conditioning, underfloor heating, micro cement flooring and a carport for up to five cars. The Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw, Mallorca, will raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK to support the charity’s Clinical Accelerator Programme, boosting clinical research for dementia across the UK and speeding up progress towards a cure.

Dementia is the biggest killer in the UK, claiming more than 74,000 lives across England and Wales in 2022. If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by the condition - either by caring for someone with it, developing it ourselves, or both.

Currently, there are no treatments available in the UK to slow, stop or prevent dementia. Alzheimer’s Research UK is working to change this. Hilary Evans, chief executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK said: “Dementia robs us of everything that matters. Our memories. Our connections. Our story. Sadly, many of us have witnessed the devastation the condition inflicts on people’s lives and everyone they love.

"For the first time, we have drugs on the horizon that can slow dementia. This has proved what we’ve always believed – that through research we can and will put a stop to this devastating condition.

“But this is just the beginning of the end. We need your help to build on these breakthroughs if we’re to deliver treatments, and one day, a cure for everyone affected by dementia. Your support has never been more crucial. Thank you.”

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Alzheimer’s Research UK again for our latest house draw. By offering this magnificent property in Mallorca, along with £250,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent-free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences that they otherwise wouldn't reach.

“We’re tremendously proud that the Omaze community has already raised over £25m for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize - people who enter by midnight on Monday 1 January 2024 could be in with the chance to win a Porsche 911 - and those who enter by Sunday 14 January could get the keys to a Maserati Grecale Trofeo.

All entrants are also in with the chance to win gift cards throughout the draw. Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw, Mallorca are available now at omaze.co.uk.