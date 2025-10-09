With a giant fibreglass shark nose-diving through its roof, a house in Headington, Oxford, became an iconic art installation as well as a terraced home in a desirable area.placeholder image
With a giant fibreglass shark nose-diving through its roof, a house in Headington, Oxford, became an iconic art installation as well as a terraced home in a desirable area. | Rightmove

Rightmove's top 25 viral homes of the last 25 years - from Hobbit house to an island paradise

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

2 minutes ago

When somewhere as unique as these places go up for sale or to let, their Rightmove listings go viral - take a look at their top 25 most viewed homes-with-a-twist in the the past 25 years

From a Hobbit house to your own island paradise - property website Rightmove is marking its 25th anniversary by revealing the 25 listings that set the internet alight.

The internet agent has picked properties that became viral sensations throughout more than two decades of listings - featuring some extraordinary homes.

"From a house with its own Tardis, to a home with a sculptural shark crashing through its roof, we’ve picked 25 homes that have made quite the splash over the years," a spokesperson said.

"With the UK’s largest choice of homes and billions of visits to Rightmove each year, these homes demonstrate the uniqueness of the properties you can find while scrolling."

Property expert at Rightmove, Colleen Babcock, said: "Over the past 25 years, we’ve truly seen it all, from castles to caves, lighthouses to lunar-themed lounges. With millions of homes listed and billions of visits each year, these viral properties show just how wonderfully diverse the UK housing market can be. Whether you’re looking for a pink palace or a private island, chances are it’s been on Rightmove."

Star Wars fans are notoriously diligent when discussing their favourite films and one Leeds seller took things to the next level - or a galaxy far, far away - with interiors plucked straight from the franchise, including a Millenium Falcon cinema room.

1. The Space Home Star Wars fans are notoriously diligent when discussing their favourite films and one Leeds seller took things to the next level - or a galaxy far, far away - with interiors plucked straight from the franchise, including a Millenium Falcon cinema room.

Star Wars fans are notoriously diligent when discussing their favourite films and one Leeds seller took things to the next level - or a galaxy far, far away - with interiors plucked straight from the franchise, including a Millenium Falcon cinema room. | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove

Britain’s first, modern, earth-sheltered home had Tolkien fans and architecture lovers enchanted, with its turf roof and hillside integration making it look like something straight out of the Shire - West Yorkshire, to be exact.

2. The “Hobbit” House Britain’s first, modern, earth-sheltered home had Tolkien fans and architecture lovers enchanted, with its turf roof and hillside integration making it look like something straight out of the Shire - West Yorkshire, to be exact.

Britain’s first, modern, earth-sheltered home had Tolkien fans and architecture lovers enchanted, with its turf roof and hillside integration making it look like something straight out of the Shire - West Yorkshire, to be exact. | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove

The North Yorkshire Ripley Castle Estate - complete with hotel, wedding venue, village shop and 1,800 acres - was attractive for buyers looking to work from home, perhaps...

3. The Ripley Castle Estate The North Yorkshire Ripley Castle Estate - complete with hotel, wedding venue, village shop and 1,800 acres - was attractive for buyers looking to work from home, perhaps...

The North Yorkshire Ripley Castle Estate - complete with hotel, wedding venue, village shop and 1,800 acres - was attractive for buyers looking to work from home, perhaps... | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove

While 'it’s like a Tardis' is a popular phrase when describing a misleadingly-large interior, one house in Exeter made it a reality - installing a full-size replica of Doctor Who's transporter...

4. The Tardis House While 'it’s like a Tardis' is a popular phrase when describing a misleadingly-large interior, one house in Exeter made it a reality - installing a full-size replica of Doctor Who's transporter...

While 'it’s like a Tardis' is a popular phrase when describing a misleadingly-large interior, one house in Exeter made it a reality - installing a full-size replica of Doctor Who's transporter... | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesHousing marketRightmoveHome and gardenHome decoration
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice