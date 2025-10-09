From a Hobbit house to your own island paradise - property website Rightmove is marking its 25th anniversary by revealing the 25 listings that set the internet alight.

The internet agent has picked properties that became viral sensations throughout more than two decades of listings - featuring some extraordinary homes.

"From a house with its own Tardis, to a home with a sculptural shark crashing through its roof, we’ve picked 25 homes that have made quite the splash over the years," a spokesperson said.

"With the UK’s largest choice of homes and billions of visits to Rightmove each year, these homes demonstrate the uniqueness of the properties you can find while scrolling."

Property expert at Rightmove, Colleen Babcock, said: "Over the past 25 years, we’ve truly seen it all, from castles to caves, lighthouses to lunar-themed lounges. With millions of homes listed and billions of visits each year, these viral properties show just how wonderfully diverse the UK housing market can be. Whether you’re looking for a pink palace or a private island, chances are it’s been on Rightmove."

1 . The Space Home Star Wars fans are notoriously diligent when discussing their favourite films and one Leeds seller took things to the next level - or a galaxy far, far away - with interiors plucked straight from the franchise, including a Millenium Falcon cinema room. Star Wars fans are notoriously diligent when discussing their favourite films and one Leeds seller took things to the next level - or a galaxy far, far away - with interiors plucked straight from the franchise, including a Millenium Falcon cinema room. | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Share

2 . The “Hobbit” House Britain’s first, modern, earth-sheltered home had Tolkien fans and architecture lovers enchanted, with its turf roof and hillside integration making it look like something straight out of the Shire - West Yorkshire, to be exact. Britain’s first, modern, earth-sheltered home had Tolkien fans and architecture lovers enchanted, with its turf roof and hillside integration making it look like something straight out of the Shire - West Yorkshire, to be exact. | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Share

3 . The Ripley Castle Estate The North Yorkshire Ripley Castle Estate - complete with hotel, wedding venue, village shop and 1,800 acres - was attractive for buyers looking to work from home, perhaps... The North Yorkshire Ripley Castle Estate - complete with hotel, wedding venue, village shop and 1,800 acres - was attractive for buyers looking to work from home, perhaps... | Rightmove Photo: Rightmove Share