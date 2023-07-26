With property prices now 16 times higher in some parts of Scotland than others, our interactive map shows you how much homes cost in your neighbourhood.

Buying a house in Scotland can cost as little as £40,000 or as much as £650,000 depending on the neighbourhood, official figures show.

The average Scottish home sold for £180,000 in 2022, new data published by the Scottish Government reveals, but this masked huge regional disparities. Inverclyde was found to be the cheapest council area to invest in, with the average property costing just £95,000 in 2022 – almost twice as cheap as the national average. West Dunbartonshire had similarly low housing costs. The average price for a property in this council area was £115,000, while an average property in East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire set buyers back £120,000.

Other parts of the country were nowhere near as affordable.

East Renfrewshire was found to have the highest average property price in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, while the average home in Edinburgh costs £265,000 – the second most expensive in Scotland. Neighbouring East Lothian was the third most expensive council area to buy in with property prices costing on average £262,995.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households. You can look up the average property prices in your local area by using the interactive map and table further down this article.

Find property prices in your local area

Across Scotland, there were seven areas where the average property price was at least half a million pounds, the bulk of which could be found in Edinburgh. At a neighbourhood level, the three priciest areas in Scotland to buy a property could all be found in the capital. These were:

Murrayfield and Ravelston – average price of £657,000

New Town West – average price of £601,353

Greenbank and The Braids – average price of £585,000

In comparison, 158 out of the 1,278 neighbourhoods had an average price of less than £100,000, with the three cheapest areas all being found in Inverclyde. These were:

Greenock Upper Central – average price of £40,000

Greenock Town Centre and East Central – average price of £43,500

Port Glasgow Mid, East and Central – average price of £50,000

Torry West in Aberdeen City – joint third place – average price of £50,000

You can compare property prices in your local area with others around Scotland using the interactive map below. If you cannot see the table, view it in a separate tab on the Flourish website here.

This interactive table will also allow you to compare average property prices.

If you cannot see the table, view it in a separate tab on the Flourish website here.