The Royal Mint said the coin is in honour of this “important anniversary” and those who have played a “pivotal role in shaping modern British culture”

The Royal Mint has released a new commemorative 50p coin marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of passengers on the Empire Windrush ship to the UK.

The coin’s designer, artist Valda Jackson, said the design of the coin is “more than a celebration of one moment” but “an acknowledgement of the real, lived experience of generations of ordinary working people”.

Ms Jackson was born in St Thomas, Jamaica, and moved to England in 1964. Her parents were among the generation of people invited to leave their homes in the Caribbean to work in Britain, and she later joined them at the age of five.

The coin pays tribute to the many British Caribbean and Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1973. The ship’s passengers disembarked at Tilbury in Essex on 22 June 1948.

The design of the coin depicts two smartly-dressed people from the Windrush generation. Ms Jackson said: “It’s more than a celebration of one moment – it is an acknowledgement of the real, lived experience of generations of ordinary working people, and, though we may have struggled, and we still struggle in so many ways, we and our descendants are, in fact, at home. And this is what the image – these figures and the added Union Jack – represents.

She added that she is “very happy” to have her design selected which “honours our parents and their legacy, and which celebrates our presence, achievements, and contributions that continue to enrich our society.”

The Royal Mint said it also worked closely with Dr Juanita Cox, a Caribbean Studies specialist at the University of London, through the process of introducing the commemorative coin.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint is committed to representing and celebrating diversity on UK coinage, and, as we approach the 75th anniversary of HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival in the United Kingdom, we are honoured to be marking this important anniversary in British history on an official UK 50p coin.

“Windrush has become symbolic of its passengers and today encompasses the subsequent generations who have played a pivotal role in shaping modern British culture and society since the Second World War.”

The 50p commemorative coin is available to purchase on the Royal Mint’s website in a range of precious metals and finishes, with prices starting at £11.