The supermarket has lowered the prices of hundreds of products in a shake-up of its loyalty programme

Sainsbury’s is expanding its Nectar Price discounts to include fresh produce and ready meals for the first time.

The retailer introduced Nectar prices in April this year to provide its 18 million loyalty card members access to big savings on more than 300 items, in a move to rival Tesco’s Clubcard rewards scheme.

The new deal includes household items, pet food and confectionery and will now also provide discounts on fresh fruit and vegetables, food-to-go products and ready meals.

Sainsbury’s is expanding its Nectar Price discounts to include fresh produce and ready meals (Photo: Danny Loo/CPG Media)

Some of the new savings shoppers with a Nectar card can take advantage of include Sainsbury’s Strawberries for £1.75 instead of £2.25, Sainsbury’s Easy Peelers for £1 instead of £1.35, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Vittoria Cherry Vine Tomatoes for £1.75 instead of £2.25, and by Sainsbury’s Medium Ripe & Ready Avocados for £1.20 instead of £1.60.

Customers can enjoy up to half price on selected household staples such as by Sainsbury’s Best of British apples priced at 85p, down from £1.70, and Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Jersey Royal Potatoes at £1.50, down from £3.

Nectar Prices will also be available on selected branded ready meals for the first time, including Wasabi Chicken Katsu Curry with Rice, priced at £3.75 down from £4.25, and Charlie Bigham’s Lasagne at £7 instead of £9.50.

Discounts on Sainsbury’s own-brand ready meals including Taste the Difference and by Sainsbury’s products are also included, with fish pie, chicken tikka masala and a stonebaked margherita pizza among the cheaper deals.

The expansion means some 18 million shoppers with a Nectar card can now get lower prices on more than 2,800 products in Sainsbury’s stores, with the retailer saying customers can save an average of £3.20 per shop.

Some 18 million shoppers with a Nectar card can now get lower prices on more than 2,800 products (Photo: Danny Loo/CPG Media)

Sam Burston, Director of Nectar & Loyalty at Sainsbury’s, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to provide great value to our customers all-year round, helping customers make their money go further.

“With new offers now available on fresh produce and ready meals, shoppers can now access lower prices on a wider range of essential everyday items. We’re delighted that Nectar Prices has proven popular with our customers so far, and we’ll continue to expand it further in the future.”

To benefit from Nectar Prices, customers simply need to scan their loyalty card or app at the checkout to get the discounts. Those who shop online will have discounts applied automatically if their Nectar and Sainsbury’s accounts are linked.

What deals are included in the new Nectar Prices?

Discounted items available to Nectar customers in Sainsbury’s supermarkets and online through the new Nectar Prices include: