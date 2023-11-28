Food inflation slowed to its slowest rate since last July, while inflation on non-food items also slowed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shop price inflation has slowed for the sixth month in a row ahead of the busy Christmas shopping period, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index.

Store prices dropped from 5.2% higher in October year-on-year to 4.3% in November. This is also the lowest level of shop price inflation since June 2022.

Food prices were 7.7% higher year-on-year in November, a decrease form October's level of 8.8% and the seventh consecutive drop. Food price inflation is now at the lowest level since July 2022 owing to lower domestic energy prices involved in the process of producing fresh food.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh food as a separate category dropped from 8.3% in October to 6.7% in November. This was proportionately lower than the rate for ambient food, which dropped but only to 9.2% due to the price of importing food against the weak pound. As for non-food items, inflation has dropped from 3.4% to 2.5%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers are committed to delivering an affordable Christmas for their customers. They face new headwinds in 2024, from Government-imposed increases in business rates bills to the hidden costs of complying with new regulations. Combining these with the biggest rise to the National Living Wage on record will likely stall or even reverse progress made thus far on bringing down inflation, particularly in food.”