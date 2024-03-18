Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Mint has revealed its newest collection of collectible Star Wars coins and bullion bars, with one featuring the iconic Millennium Falcon on a 50p coin.

The second Star Wars coin series is devoted to the franchise's famous vehicles and was created in response to the first series' popularity.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the Star Wars franchise’s numismatic return with a series of coins dedicated to its iconic vehicles.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars’ thriving fan base.”

But how exactly can fans get hold of the new Star Wars coins, and how expensive are they? Here is everything you need to know about them.

The Royal Mint has unveiled its latest collectable Star Wars coins and bullion bars (Photo: Royal Mint/PA Wire)

What do the new Star Wars coins look like?

The Millennium Falcon and the Rebel Alliance starbird symbol are shown in silhouette on the new 50p coin, which the Royal Mint says collectors and fans will enjoy.

The feature tilts in the light to reveal symbols. Other coins launching in 2024 will showcase a TIE Fighter, an X-wing starfighter, and the second Death Star as seen - mid-construction - in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

How can I get the new coins?

The Millennium Falcon coin, which comes in a 50p and ounce range, was made available to purchase from the Royal Mint’s website at 9am on Monday 18 March.

Customers are also now able to secure all four coins, and they will be sent out as and when the coins in the range are released.

Prices range from £11 for a brilliant, uncirculated Millennium Falcon 50p and £20 for a colour version, to £2,770 for a gold proof coin.

How can I get the bullion bars?

Fans will also soon be able to purchase Royal Mint bullion bars inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. Available in fine gold and silver editions, the first design features Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo.

Andrew Dickey, director of precious metals at the Royal Mint, said: “The Royal Mint’s launch of the Star Wars bullion bars is particularly exciting as iconic characters of the Skywalker Saga have inspired designs that feature on bullion bars for the very first time.”