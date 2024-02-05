Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Mint has introduced a special 50p coin to mark the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), highlighting its crucial role in maritime rescue operations.

Additionally, each of the 238 RNLI Lifeboat stations, forming a protective network around the UK and Ireland, will receive a unique commemorative 50p coin from the Mint.

Since 1824, RNLI volunteers have been dedicated to saving lives at sea, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each coin by the Royal Mint will be contributed to support the charity's work and commitment.

The percentages will be 5% for brilliant uncirculated and silver proof 50p coins, and 3% for gold proof 50p coins. Here is everything you need to know about them.

(Photo: Stuart Martin/Royal Mint/PA Wire)

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are honoured to be a part of the RNLI’s bicentenary celebrations, by marking the charity’s historic anniversary on an official UK 50p.

“Since its formation 200 years ago, the RNLI has served a pivotal role in keeping people safe on our coastlines as well as saving hundreds of thousands lives at sea.Everyone at the Royal Mint has a huge amount of appreciation towards the RNLI, with many of us having our own personal connection to the charity.

Here is everything you need to know about the coin:

What does the coin look like?

The 50p coin marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI was first unveiled by the Royal Mint at the end of 2023, when a set of new commemorative coin designs marking 2024’s most significant anniversaries and milestones was announced.

Designed by coinage artist John Bergdahl, the 50p coin features a design paying tribute to the charity’s lifesaving work, depicting the RNLI flag surrounded by a life ring.

Combining traditional engraving techniques with modern minting technology, Royal Mint product designer Daniel Thorne ensured the original design, created on a plaster model, was translated accurately onto coins.

Optical scanners were used to create a 3D file of the design. Thomas Olawuyi in the Royal Mint’s design team ensured that the colour appearing on a selection of the 50p coins matched the shade of orange which is synonymous with the RNLI and its lifeboats.

Angela Rook, RNLI 200th anniversary lead, said: "This coin serves as a wonderful commemorative keepsake to mark this very special milestone in the charity’s history, and a reminder of our ultimate aim – as it has been for the past two centuries – to save lives at sea.”

Where can I buy the coin?