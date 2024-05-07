Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tesco is urging Clubcard holders to cash in their points before they expire, with £16.9 million worth of vouchers expiring at the stroke of midnight on 31 May.

Clubcard vouchers are valid for two years, meaning those issued in May 2022 will soon become worthless, and shoppers could lose out on their rewards.

Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer, commented: “People across the UK will be looking forward to two Bank Holiday weekends in May and thinking about how they can make the most of them.”

“With millions of vouchers expiring at the end of this month, we are urging everyone to make the most of their Clubcard this May and check to see if any vouchers or reward codes are expiring.”

New vouchers are issued every three months, with the latest batch totalling over £125 million.

Clubcard points are earned through shopping at Tesco stores, online, or with Points Partners like Evri and Halfords.

Members get one point for every £1 spent, which can be converted into vouchers for discounts on Tesco purchases, spent with a Reward Partner or donated to charity.

A minimum of 150 points is required to request a voucher - which can be done online or through the Tesco app - and equates to £1.50 to spend in-store or at Tesco fuel stations.

Millions of pounds worth of Clubcard Reward Partner codes are also expiring soon, including over £16 million for days out and dining.