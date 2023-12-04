Thames Water: Warning over 'scam letter' containing 'fake QR code' leading to website offering to help pay bills
Thames Water is warning its customers over a "scam letter" claiming customer's are eligible for "a reduced bill'
Thames Water is warning its customers over a scam letter that has been drawn to its attention. The water firm said it takes “the security of our customers' information very seriously” and will do “everything” it can to make sure its customers’ “data is well protected”.
A Thames Water spokesperson told NationalWorld that the fake letter contains a fake QR code which is directing customers to a fraudulent website offering to help with paying their bills. The spokesperson added: “The website then goes on to ask for personal information such as date of birth, address and passport number. We will never ask customers for their personal or financial details, access to their online account or for any urgent action or a rushed decision.”
In a latest update from the water company posted on its website on Monday 4 December, it said: “We’ve been made aware of a scam letter sent to some customers claiming they are eligible for a reduced bill or free water. The letter links to a fake Thames Water website with a URL and QR code.
“This letter has not come from Thames Water. Please dispose of the letter and do not visit the website or scan the QR code.”
The scam comes as the company’s auditors have warned Thames Water could run out of money by next April if its shareholders do not invest more money. Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee said on Friday (2 December) that “recent revelations of Thames Water’s financial situation” is raising “further concerns about the stability of the company’s finances” and the committee is considering calling the firm’s executives in to explain whether they misled MPs about the company’s financial situation when they gave evidence in the summer.
On Tuesday (5 December) Thames Water is set to face scrutiny when its results are published. A Thames Water Utilities Limited spokesman said: “We are in a robust financial position and are extremely fortunate to have such supportive shareholders”.
