Loop has announced its relaunching its 'Turn Down and Save' (TDAS) scheme which rewards households with smart metres for reducing its energy usage. In the winter 2022/23 scheme, Loop paid over £100,000 to participating households and users of the Loop app donated over £20,000 to the UK's top energy poverty charity.

Without the government’s energy bill support, which provided households with £400 last winter, TDAS encourages users to manage and reduce their energy costs, while making savings. By downloading the Loop app, all participating households are paid £2.50 per kWh saved when they reduce their normal ‘peak’ usage by 40%.

The app hosts ten national energy-saving ‘events’ throughout winter where users have the opportunity to build up rewards which can be turned into vouchers. By encouraging households to shift energy usage away from peak times, the National Grid can more sustainably manage the UK's electricity needs, reducing the reliance on costly and environmentally harmful energy sources.

In January 2023, the National Grid ESO (electricity system operator) activated a live “demand flexibility service”, which rewarded households with smart meters to discounts if they cut their electricity use.

Dr Steve Buckley, Head of Product and Data Science at Loop, said: “We’re pleased to re-open the Demand Flexibility Scheme to millions of bill payers, in particular those who may not have access to the scheme via their energy supplier.

"With the government’s energy bill support coming to an end in March, we want to support our users in any way we can. Our Turn Down and Save scheme is a great way to understand how your home uses energy and the simple lifestyle changes that can help you reduce your energy consumption."