The price of streaming subscription plans are rising and customers are desperate to find ways to cut the cost

As Spotify hikes the price of its premium plan by £1, customers are desperate to discover ways in which to cut the cost of their numerous subscription plans. The news comes as fellow streaming giants Amazon and Netflix also increased the price of their subscriptions this year.

Price comparison site Choose Wisely has taken a look at ways in which Brits can smartly slash their monthly or annual streaming commitments. The company found people pay almost £500 each year for subscription services alone.

Personal finance expert, Tara Flynn, said: “Critics may argue that cancelling digital subscriptions won’t solve the problem that the cost of living crisis has created, and I agree with that sentiment.

“However, it’s essential not to dismiss the idea entirely, considering the average Brit spends nearly £500 annually on these services, and their popularity continues to soar.”

We’ve rounded up a few expert tips on how to cut your subscription costs so you can save money on streaming sites like Spotify, Netflix, Amazon and Apple.

Tips on how to cut the cost of subscriptions like Spotify, Netflix, Amazon & Apple

Cancel and re-subscribe strategically: If you’re not using a particular subscription regularly, cancel it temporarily and re-subscribe again when you need it - sometimes digital platforms will offer special deals to win you back.

Check for rewards: Some credit cards and loyalty programs offer rewards or cashback when you pay for specific digital subscriptions.

Pay annually: Some subscription services offer discounts when you pay for a year upfront instead of monthly, saving you money in the long run.

Use family plans: You can get significant discounts on certain subscriptions for family plans, rather than everyone in your household paying independently.

Research alternatives: Multiple platforms provide similar content, so explore other services offering lower prices or better deals.

Choose lower-tier plans: Most subscription services offer different tiers with varying features - be sure you’re only paying for the features you’re using.

Make monitoring your subscriptions a habit: Regularly review your subscriptions and cancel any subscriptions you no longer need or use.