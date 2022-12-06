NHS staff will be given free Uber rides and Uber Eats over the festive season

Uber is offering NHS staff free rides and Uber Eats meals this Christmas as a gesture of thanks for their hard work.

Eligible workers will have the option to claim two £10 Uber rides to and from work over the festive period, and a £10 meal or grocery delivery via Uber Eats.

To claim these deals, staff will need to sign up to Uber with their NHS email addresses and enter a promo code into their account. Both Uber and Uber Eats codes can be redeemed for trips and food orders on 24 and 25 December 2022.

The deals are available for all NHS staff in England, Scotland and Wales, plus Health and Social Care staff in Northern Ireland.

Uber has partnered with former Love Island star Dr Alex George to help spread the word among NHS staff, ensuring that all workers who are eligible are signed up for the deal.

Dr Alex delivered lunch to one of his healthcare heroes Vas, who works at the A&E department of Whittington Hospital in London, to kick off the campaign on Monday (5 December).

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “Sometimes it’s the small acts of kindness. I’ve known Vas for 13 years and he is one of my best friends. He is an amazing A&E doctor who has saved so many lives. I am proud of you mate.

“As a thank you to all the wonderful NHS/health care workers @uberuk are giving two free Uber rides to get to or from work as well as a free @ubereats_uk meal or grocery delivery between 24-25 December.

“Thanks to everyone working to keep us healthy and safe this festive period. Search Uber NHS to find out more x #ThankYouNHS”.

The latest campaign comes after Uber previously gave 200,000 free trips to NHS Staff in March 2020 and 100,00 meals to help reduce the pressure of staff during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Andrew Brem, General Manager for the UK and Ireland, Uber, said: “Our brilliant NHS has seen us through a pandemic and now thousands of staff will be working through Christmas.

“We want to make sure that travel is one less thing to worry about this Christmas by offering a free ride to and from work.”