Covid: UK regions with the highest infection rates – how England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales compare
The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in England has increased in the last week - find out which regions have the highest infection rates.
Covid-19 infection rates have increased in England in the last week, new data published today (2 December) by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows.
The ONS estimates that just over one million people across the UK had the virus in the week ending 21 November 2022. In England 873,200 were thought to have Covid, representing 1.60% of the population – an increase from 1.48% in the previous week.
The percentage of people testing positive for Covid in Wales has continued to decrease. The estimated number of people testing positive for coronavirus was 39,600, equating to 1.30% of the population – a decrease from 1.49% in the previous week. The data for Wales covers the week ending 22 November 2022.
The ONS said the trend in the latest week’s data was unclear for Scotland and Northern Ireland. In Scotland 1.73% of the population or around 1 in 60 people were estimated to have Covid, while in Northern Ireland 1.57% of the population or around 1 in 65 people had the virus.
The figures come as part of the ONS’ weekly Coronavirus Infection Survey which published weekly regional and national data on infection rates. The data is collected by swabbing members of private households with PCR tests and has run throughout the pandemic. As community testing has been scrapped across the UK it gives us the best picture of Covid infection levels.
Local figures are published monthly for the UK. The latest results published on 18 November found Northern Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland had the highest infection rate in the UK with 2.38% of the population affected.
Here we reveal which regions have the highest Covid infection rates in the UK.